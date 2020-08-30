Tipperary deaths - Sunday, August 30, 2020

The late Kathleen Curley

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Curley (née Tierney) late of Laurencetown, Ballinasloe, Galway and late of Terryglass, retired teacher of Roscommon VEC, died suddenly at home, in the arms of her loving husband James on Friday 28th August 2020. Predeceased by her sister Julia. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband James, her sisters Bridie (Flannery), Ann ( Brennan), Monica (Tierney), Frances ( Quinlan), Gertie (Meagher) and Mary (Crowe), brothers Liam, Jimmy and Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family Funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday, 1st September at 12 noon in St Marys Church, Laurencetown followed by burial in Clontuskert Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Patrick Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Fitzgerald late of Boheravaroon, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his infant daughter Siobhan. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Jim, Tom, Paud, John and Bill, grandchildren, daughters in law, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, former colleagues in A.F.T. and An Teagasc, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 31st August from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 1st September for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery.

The late Eily Fitzgibbon

The death has occurred of Eily (Ellen) Fitzgibbon (née Ryan) late of Coolroe, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Tipperary. On August 29th, 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown, Eily (Ellen) predeceased by her husband Dan and son John. Eily will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Chris, Geraldine and Joan, her sons Eddie and Tony, daughter in law Hannah, sons in law Noel, Jerry and John, grandchildren Simon, Fiona, Geraldine, Malcolm, Catriona, Aisling, Sean and Vincent, great grandchildren Ruby, Leo, Ida , Vaughan and Matteo Sean, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Lying in repose at her son Eddie’s residence at Coolroe, Skeheenarinky . Eily’s funeral cortege will leave her son's residence on Sunday at 1:30pm and travel via Brackbawn to arrive at Kilbehenny Church for 2 pm Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. In line with government guidelines attendance at the mass will be limited to family and close friends of up to 50 people.

The late Jimmy Hogan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Hogan late of 15 St. John's Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 2nd September, at 10.30 am to St. Nicholas' Church, followed by burial to St, Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir. Due to HSE guidelines Jimmy’s Funeral Mass will be private to immediate family and friends. Thank you for your cooperation at this difficult time.

The late Fr John McGrath

The death has occurred of Fr. John McGrath late of Rosegreen, Cashel, Tipperary / Mullinahone, Tipperary.

Rev. Fr. John A.P., Rosegreen, Cashel, retired Parish Priest of Mullinahone and formerly of Moycarkey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. August 29th 2020, unexpectedly at Limerick Regional Hospital following a brief illness. Beloved son of the late John (Jack) and Hannah and brother of the late Biddy Anne Kelly and James McGrath. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kitty Campion and Mary Ryan, brother Paddy, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, former parishioners, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly and Priests of the diocese of Cashel and Emly. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, family only funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/fr-john-mcgrath/ followed by private cremation.