Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The late Michael Bourke

The death has occurred of Michael Bourke late of Knockordon, Lattin, Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness, on the 7th September 2020. Michael. Predeceased by his parents Tom & Mai. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Noel, sister-in-law Carmel, nephew Kevin, niece Rachael, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Michael Dee

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Dee late of Geoffrey Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Graiguerush, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford. A former member of the Defence Forces, Mick passed away peacefully, in his 92nd year, in the tender care of the staff of Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel on Monday. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret (Peg), he will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Tom and Pat, daughters Joan and Kit, brother Tom, sisters Kathleen and Nellie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Patsy and Tracey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel on Wednesday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click the tab “Mobile” Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late Mary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien late of Villa Braun, St. Anne`s, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully in Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by her mother Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sister Antonia, half-sister Catherine and half-brother Patrick, her extended family and the carers at St. Anne's Community. Rest in Peace. Her Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea followed by burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

The late Elizabeth Wixted

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Wixted (née Kennedy) late of Marian Road, Templemore, Tipperary, 7th of September 2020. Surrounded by her loving family after a long illness, predeceased by her daughter-in-law Pauline Wixted (Littleton) and her brother Tom Kennedy (Rathdowney, Co. Laois). Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Dom, daughter Margaret, sons Dominic and Tony and his partner Maura, granddaughters Jennifer, Niamh, Stephanie and Aoife, grandsons Keith and Brian, great-grandchildren Eva and Ben, best friend and neighbour Kathleen Sweeney, brother Michael, sister Margaret (UK), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Wednesday Evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice, C/o Grey's Funeral Home.