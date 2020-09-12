Tipperary deaths - Saturday, September 12, 2020

The late Margaret Cooney

The death has occurred of Margaret (Baba) Cooney (née O'Connor) late of 5 St Bridget`s Terrace, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Phil. Deeply regretted by her sons Andy and Noel, daughters Alice, Kay, Marie and Elizabeth, sister Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law Kathryn and Patricia, sons in law Seamus and John, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence on Sunday, 13th September, from 4pm to 6pm for family, neighbours and friends. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton, on Monday, 14th Sept, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 persons in the church. The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/littleton

The late John Bosco Gavigan

The death has occurred of John Bosco Gavigan late of Hollyford Inn, Hollyford, Tipperary. The death has taken place of John Bosco Gavigan, (London, England) September 8th 2020 (peacefully) in his 67th year. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Mary Ryan-Rue, (Hollyford Inn). Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Noel Harrison

The death has occurred of Noel Harrison late of Curraghtarsna, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Fethard, Co. Tipperary, September 11th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Noel, deeply regretted by his loving wife Jacqueline, son Alan, daughter Rachel, granddaughter Mia, brothers Jimmy and Sean, sisters Fiona and Pattie, extended family relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Cremation takes place privately.

The late Deirdre McAuliffe

The death has occurred of Deirdre McAuliffe (née Heelan) late of Abbeyside, Cashel, Tipperary, September, 11th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Deirdre, beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving son Sean, daughter Sorcha, brothers John and Davy, sisters Bridget, Maureen, Gretta, Margaret, Tina, Esther, Dolores, Josie, Helen and Pauline, aunts Mary and Esther, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel on Sunday at 1pm and can be viewed on htpps://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial In Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Beatrice Betty Wallace

The death has occurred of Beatrice Betty Wallace (née Muir) late of Curraguneen, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband George, parents John & Rachel, brothers John & Oswald. Deeply regretted by her sons Robert & Alastair, daughters Richelle, Glenda, Gwyn & Jeanne, daughters-in-law Tina & Nicola, sons-in-law Richard and John, grandchildren Scott, Alex, Aron, Ross, Marcus, Anna, Elliot, Ruby, Charlotte, Arabella & Florrie, brother David, sisters Jean, Pam & Shirley, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace. Betty's Funeral Service will be for family and relatives only. Private removal from her residence on Sunday afternoon (Travelling along Boulbane, onto Ballaknock, turning left at Newtown Cross and down to Corbally) and arriving at Corbally Church (E53 KF64) for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Hospice Foundation. House strictly private please. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".