Tipperary deaths - Sunday, September, 13, 2020

The late Malachy Cullagh

The death has occurred of Malachy Cullagh late of Kevin`s Park, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Joan, daughter Caroline and grandson Joseph. Deeply regretted by his sons Joseph, Malachy (Mel), Gregory, Alan, Declan and Adrian, daughters Dorothy and Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary (O'Meara), sister in law Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 14th September from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 15th September for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to government restrictions number are limited in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation

The late Carmel Morrissey

The death has occurred of Carmel Morrissey (née O'Loughlin) late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Carmel, wife of the late Billy, sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Deobrah, son Michael, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Thomas, Jessica and Katie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt and uncles, nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11.30 o'clock in St.Oliver's Church, followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie and click the ''Mobile'' tab. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer society. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Clodagh Murphy

The death has occurred of Clodagh Murphy late of Leeds, UK and Tullow Street, Carlow Town, Carlow / Dublin / Limerick / Kerry / Tipperary. June 25th 2020. Predeceased by her parents Tim and Bernie and brothers Denis and John. Sadly missed by her nieces Kara and Lorna, sister-in-law Marie, relatives and many close friends. Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, at 2pm on Friday, September 18th and afterwards interment of ashes in St. Marys Cemetery, Carlow. Due to Government advice and HSE Guidelines, The family thank you for your love and support at this sad time, messages of condolence can be left for the family on the link on RIP.ie. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam. A live streaming service is available on www.carlowcathedral.ie

The late Marian Ryan

The death has occurred of Marian Ryan late of Eagles Rest, Attybrick, Dundrum, Tipperary and formerly of Limerick Street, Cappawhite) September 11th 2020 (suddenly) Marian; predeceased by her father John, mother Mary Anne and her sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving family, Phyllis, Kathleen, Denis, John, Paddy and Tom, Nora, Mary, Ann, Madge, Bernie and Tess, aunt Annie (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Sunday evening from 5.30 o’c until 7 o’c. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Monday morning at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. In accordance with National Guidelines on Covid-19 attendance in the Church will be limited to 50 people.