Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The late Margaret Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Margaret Geoghegan (née Clarke) late of Clerihan, Tipperary and formerly of Ennistymon, Co. Clare - 15th of September 2020, peacefully at home, after a short illness, in the presence of her loving family. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of John, Maura, Orla, Fiona and Aoife and her daughter in law Breda and sons in law Anthony, Paul Barry, Gavin and Paul McNerney. Lovingly remembered by her cherished grandchildren Michael, Avril, Ciara, Dan, Aisling, James, Seán, Fionn, Dylan and Ava. Sadly missed by the wider Geoghegan family, her sister Nancy, her brothers Patrick and James, nieces, nephews and her good neighbours in Clerihan and her close circle of friends. In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private Requiem Mass for Margaret will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Thursday the 17th of September 2020 at 12pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Timothy Moriarty

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim, Tadhg) Moriarty late of Ballynaglearagh, Lattin, Tipperary and formerly of Solohead. Timothy (Tim, Tadhg) September 10th 2020, peacefully in the presence of his loving family at his residence; brother of the late Mickey, Denis, Christy and Mary; beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Helen (McAuley), Collette (Drinan) and Denis; sadly missed by his family, treasured brother Paddy, sister Dolla, sons-in-law Malachy and Sean, daughter-in-law Jeanette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, adored grandchildren Kerry, Ciarán,Conor, Aideen, Declan, Niall, Tiarnán, Róisín, Darragh, Corinne and Bébhinn, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Due to Government & HSE guidelines Tim will repose at his home for family and close friends on Thursday evening, 17th September, from 6 o’c until 8 o’c. Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin Friday morning, 18th September, at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. See link on RIP.ie for online condolence book.