Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 21

Reverend Canon Marie ROWLEY-BROOKE

Holly Cottage, Sallypark, Latteragh, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Milford Hospice, after the final chapter in a long illness that she bore with fortitude and often good humour. Deeply missed by her heartbroken husband Patrick and cherished family of Myles, Cassa, Naoise, Nicola, Roisin and Darren. Her beloved grandchildren Mia, Roisin grace and Caitlin.

Due to current government regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and understanding at this time.

" May She Rest In Peace"

Kevin PRENDERGAST

Drakelands, Kilkenny / Clonmel, Tipperary

Kevin Prendergast (Drakelands, Kilkenny and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) September 20th (peacefully) after a short illness at Aut Even Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Lynda, Shane and Olga. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Louie, Eileen and Nuala, sons-in-law Peter and James, daughter-in-law Paula, his nine grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Kevin Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Requiem Mass for Kevin's family and close friends only will be Celebrated on Tuesday (Sept. 22nd) at 12noon in St. Mary's Cathedral (maximum of 50 people in the Cathedral) followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery.

For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot Kevin's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Patrick (Paddy) MOYNIHAN

Portrane, Dublin / Newport, Tipperary

MOYNIHAN, Patrick (Paddy) (late of The Brook, Portrane, Co. Dublin & formerly of Newport, Co Tipperary) - September 19th, 2020 (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved husband of Anita. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Karen, son Michael, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Bríd, grandchildren Gavin, Hannah, Sarah, Alicia and Ella, sister Mary, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday (Sept. 22nd). You can view the funeral Mass live on webcam from 10 a.m.

Webcam link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-donabate

Patrick (Pat) Fitzgerald

St Patrick`s Place, Fethard, Tipperary / Holycross, Tipperary

Patrick (Pat) Fitzgerald, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, formerly of St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Co Tipperary and Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary, September 20th 2020, predeceased by his parents Dick and Lily Fitzgerald. Deeply regretted by his partner Rose, daughter Eileen, brother Stephen, sisters Geraldine and Colette, grandson Ryan, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Kathleen (Kitty) Crowe (née Leamy)

Ballyvoneen, Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her son Seamus and daughter Theresa. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Patrick, daughters Eleanor and Mary, grandchildren, daughter in law Josie, sons in law, brother John, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 22nd September from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Wednesday 23rd September for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Community Hospital of the Assumption.

Nora O'Connor (née Harney)

Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary / Drum, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Nora O'Connor, Tyone, Nenagh and Kenyon Street and formerly of Curaghaleen, Drum, County Roscommon, on Sunday 20th September 2020, after a short illness, predeceased by her loving husband Joseph and her dear son Peter. Deeply regretted by her children Rory, Donal, Agnes, Deirdre, Catherine,Joseph Coleman, Celestine, Elizabeth, Michael and Edel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Nora's Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Tuesday 22nd at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

In line with current Covid-19 restrictions non-contact social distancing will be adhered to. The O'Connor family do not expect people to travel for the funeral, perhaps light a candle and think of Nora at 1pm on Tuesday.

Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie