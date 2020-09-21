Nora O’Connor, wife of former Tipperary councillor and supermarket owner, has died

The wife of former Tipperary county councillor and Nenagh town councillor Joe O’Connor, has died.

Nora O'Connor (née Harney), late of Tyone, Nenagh and Kenyon Street and formerly of Curaghaleen, Drum, County Roscommon, passed away on Sunday, September 20 following a short illness.

Nora was very much part of the family supermarket business and ran the Kenyon Street store while her husband looked after the main shop at O’Connor’s Shopping Centre on Martyrs Road where Lidl is now situated. Her son Donal, or Donie as he is known, still runs the shop on Kenyon Street.

Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph and her dear son Peter. Deeply regretted by her children Rory, Donal, Agnes, Deirdre, Catherine,Joseph Coleman, Celestine, Elizabeth, Michael and Edel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Nora's Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Tuesday 22 at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

In line with current Covid-19 restrictions non-contact social distancing will be adhered to. The O'Connor family do not expect people to travel for the funeral, perhaps light a candle and think of Nora at 1pm on Tuesday. Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie.