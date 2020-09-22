Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 22

Patrick Kennedy

Curragh, Portroe, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Patrick Kennedy, Curragh, Portroe, Nenagh, died 21st September 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Sean and Agnes and his sister Ina. Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Mary, John, Jane, Tom, Mike, Ann, Josephine and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, uncle Sean and Kit, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday for family and friends from 4pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering). Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine (Phenie) CONDON (née Atkinson)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Condon Josephine (Phenie) (nee Atkinson), Rathfarnham and Clonmel. Peacefully at home in her 92nd year after a short illness in the care of her family Paul, Barry, Barbara and Helen who will miss her dearly. Predeceased by her husband Michael, her sister Mary and survived by her brother John and sister Jean (Scotland). She will be fondly remembered by her sons-in-law,daughters in-law, nephews and nieces and especially by her three grandchildren, Noel, Conor and Maeve, also by her many friends and neighbours throughout her long life.

A special thanks to her local GP and especially the community and palliative care nurses who supported the family in her final weeks at home. Josephine had a lifelong interest in her garden and in people and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Given current government regulations on people gatherings a private funeral for family and friends will take place.



