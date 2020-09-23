Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 23

Brigid Parker (née Crowe)

Borroway, Thurles, Tipperary / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Parker (nee Crowe) Brigid, (Borroway, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Bermingham, England and Carnahalla, Cappawhite) September 22nd 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel and in the exceptional care of Anne and Staff at St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles. Sadly mourned by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Thursday, 24th September, for Requiem Mass at 1 o’c, followed by burial in Doon Cemetery. In accordance with National Guidelines on Covid-19 attendance in the Church will be limited to 50 people.

John Nagle

Boola, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly

The death has occurred of John Nagle (Boola, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary) September 22nd 2020, peacefully, at Brothers of Charity, Bawnmoore, Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Carroll & Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Jim, sisters Elizabeth, Mary, Margaret & Frances, brothers in law, sister in law Barbra, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Thursday evening from 5’oc with rosary at 7’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Camblin Church, via Roscrea, interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Brothers of Charity, Bawnmoore, Limerick.

Mary Littleton (née Hyland)

Lisava, Cahir, Tipperary

Mary passed away peacefully at her home in her 93rd year after a long illness. Wife of the late Johnny and mother of the late Louise. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Margie, sons Fr. John and Pat, brother Mathew, sisters Margaret, Bridget and Joan, daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Michael and Liam, grandchildren Brian, Adam, Ciara, Dáire, Ferghal and Doireann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Mary's funeral cortége will leave her home on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to on going restrictions, Mary's mass will be for family and close friends only. The Littleton family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.