Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 25

Richard Ryan (Bishop)

Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Kennedy Park, Thurles. Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his mother Kitty and sister Siobhan. Will be sadly missed by his father Tommy, sisters Margaret, Maureen and AnnMarie, brothers Jim and Gerard, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Mick and Benji, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 25th September from 5pm to 7pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday, 26th September, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Due to government restrictions numbers are restricted in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society

Catherine (Kay) MacDonagh (née Hammond)

Portobello, Dublin / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

MacDonagh (née Hammond), Catherine (Kay) (Late of Portobello and formerly of Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary) - 23rd September 2020 (Peacefully) in Cherry Orchard Hospital in the tender care of all the medical teams. Cherished wife to Tom. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters Mary, Brede, Agnes, brother Patrick, brother-in-law Con, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In keeping with current Government and H.S.E. guidelines a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. For those who cannot attend, condolences can be left for the family at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices or by lighting a candle in her memory. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funerals, 109 The Coombe, Dublin 8 on 01-4533333.

Betty Joyce (née McGrath)

Mocklershill, Fethard, Tipperary / Oldcastle, Meath

Joyce (née McGrath), Betty, Mitcham, Surrey and formerly of Annagh, Oldcastle, Co. Meath and late of Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Mocklershill, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Seamus Joyce (Derradda East, Recess, Co. Galway). Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, Paul, Elizabeth, John and Angela, her brother Jimmy and sisters Olive and Mary, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be attended by family and close friends. The Funeral will arrive at St Patrick's Church, Recess, Co. Galway, on Friday, September 25th, at 2pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o clock in Recess followed by burial in Ballinafad Cemetery.

James (Blackie) Flynn

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully on Tuesday September 22nd at Cork University Hospital. James (Blackie), sadly missed by his loving family, his beloved wife Mary, sons Seamus and Kieran, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11.30 o'clock in St.Oliver's Church followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Sr. Teresa Ryan (L.S.U.)

Sonas Nursing Home, Athlone, Westmeath / Thurles, Tipperary

Sr. Teresa (La Sainte Union), in the loving care of the staff of Sonas Nursing Home, Athlone (and late of Cummerbeg, Thurles, Co. Tipperary) - 24th September 2020. Deeply regretted by her La Sainte Union Sisters and by her nieces and nephews, Celine O’Riordan, Maudie Hanly, Jim Hanly, Mai Ryan, Margaret Ryan, Nora O’Reagan, Seamus O’Toole and Maria Ryan, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place for her family and her La Sainte Union family in St Mary’s Church, Athlone at 2pm on Saturday, 26th September 2020, followed by burial afterwards in Our Lady’s Bower Cemetery. For those who wish to live stream Sr. Teresa's Funeral Mass to click on the link below on Saturday at 2pm:

https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Linda Owens (née McGuinness)

Main Street, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Crumlin, Dublin

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Linda Owens, loving wife, devoted mother, caring nanny. She will be remembered by her loving husband Terry and her family and extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral leaving Sullivan’s funeral home Main Street, Borrisokane on Friday morning at 10:30am to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 10:45 for family Mass at 11am. Burial will take place on Saturday afternoon in Mount Jerome Cemetery Dublin. Mass will be streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or on www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane

In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to local and national guidelines. Linda’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Mary O'Meara (née Gallagher)

Pearse Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at her home, in the tender and loving care of her family. Mary, wife of the late Lalty and mother of the late David. Sadly missed by her loving family, Eamon, Deirdre, Jimmy and Hughie, son-in-law Dave, daughters-in-law Fiona, Jackie and Fiona, grandchildren Niall, Roisin, Rachel, David, Briona and Enya, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place on Saturday afternoon in SS Peter & Paul's church at 1 o'clock followed by burial thereafter in St. Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service:

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Marie HARVEY (née Doyle)

Garrangibbon, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Rosegreen, Tipperary

Harvey (nee Doyle), Garrangibbon, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Railstown, Rosegreen and Gurtussa, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. September 24th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Marie, beloved daughter of the late Neddy and Maisie and sister of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Dean and Sam Nolan, brothers Jim, Ned, Pius and Michael, sisters Noreen, Ann and her twin Majella, mother-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, the Nolan family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen at 11am followed by private Cremation. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Peter Greene

Hamilton Drive and St. Conlon`s Home, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peter Greene, Hamilton Drive, Nenagh and St. Conlon's Home, died 24th September 2020, peacefully, in University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen and his parents Peter and Kathleen Greene. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, Tony, Kevin, David and Gerard, sisters May, Kathleen and Brenda, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Peter's Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Saturday 26th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie