Tipperary deaths - Monday, September 28, 2020

The late Teresa Cosgrave

The death has occurred of Teresa (Terry) Cosgrave (née Maher) late of Knockaulin, Corville Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Dr. Patrick Cosgrave and sister of the late Michael, Holly, Liam, Lilian and Kieran. Deeply regretted by her children Patricia and Terence, son-in-law Roger, daughter-in-law Alex, grandchildren Ruairí, Fionn, Ella and Dearbhla, great-grand-daughter Ruby, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. R.I.P. Due to government guidelines, Terry's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives. Her remains will leave her residence on Tuesday morning (approx.11.30am and travel down Rosemount, up Castle St., down Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry), arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie. Please leave messages of condolences on RIP.ie.

The late Kitty Delaney

The death has occurred of Kitty Delaney late of Castlefield, Dundrum, Tipperary. Tragically. Kitty: Pre-deceased by her father Jim, brother Kevin and sister Nellie. Sadly missed by her loving family, her mother Mary, brothers, sisters, aunt, uncles, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Monday (September 28th) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11:30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on RIP.ie.

The late Michael Fahey

The death has occurred of Michael Fahey late of Foyle, Lisnagry, Limerick and formerly of Knockavilla, Golden, Dan O’Connor Feeds and Nenagh Golf Club, passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness borne with great dignity, in the presence of his family, on 26th September, 2020. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Chris, sons Rob & Michael, daughters Nicola & Órla, daughters-in-law Lorraine & Dory, sons-in-law Eamon & Mike, grandchildren Seán, Sadhbh, Conor, Tadhg, Darragh, Éabha & Donnacha, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Ahane, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am, on Tuesday, 29th Sept, followed by private cremation. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, we invite you to leave a personal message on the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Joan Flanagan

The death has occurred of Joan Flanagan (née Moloney) late of Ballyard, Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of the late Geraldine Floyd, and sister of the late Des and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving sons James, Patrick and Martin, daughter Siobhan Ryan (Puckane), daughter in law Edel, sons in law Jim and Patrick, grandchildren Cathal, Emmet, Grace, Sarah, Cian, Emma, Shane, Ellen, Sean and Thomas, sisters Mary, Sheila and Ann, brother in law Donie, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arrival at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill, on Tuesday 29th September for 11.30am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Aileen Power

The death has occurred of Aileen Power late of Ballyduff House, Kilmeaden, Waterford / Fethard, Tipperary. Will be sadly missed by her brother Eugene, sister-in-law Siobhan, nephew Michael, nieces Fionnuala, Una, Edel, Siobhan and Isabel, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace. Aileen's funeral cortege will pass her residence at 10.45am on Tuesday (September 29th) followed by funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Killusty, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to H.S.E. guidelines Aileen's funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Mary Rose Corcoran

The death has occurred of Mary Rose (Maura) Corcoran (née Molloy) late of Boheraveroon, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Errill, Co. Laois and Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny on 25th September 2020, peacefully in her 100th year at her home in the tender, loving care of her family and loyal carers. Wife of the late James V. and mother of the late Michael, she will be sadly missed by her loving family- Fionnuala, Declan and Bernie, son-in-law Declan, daughter-in-law Aileen, grandchildren David, Fergal, Sarah, Conor and Laoise, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand niece, neighbours and friends. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday (29th) for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in the cemetery at Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/ Family flowers only. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dílis. In an effort to follow best practice with regard to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to local and national guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation.

The late Noreen McCarthy

The death has occurred of Noreen McCarthy (née Gallahue) late of Derryluskin, Fethard, Tipperary, E91 V677 and formerly of the Glen of Aherlow, September 25th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her husband Liam, son Thomas, daughter Annette, grandchildren Niamh, Ciara, Jessie, Megan, Becky, son in law Dessie, daughter in law Maureen, her brothers Danny and Mike, sisters in law Imelda, Ann and Biddy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. May she rest in peace. In accordance with HSE and Government restrictions the funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends. Noreen will repose at home on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Her funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday at 11am and this may be watched online at https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html . Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of support and condolences may be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.

The late Margaret St.John

The death has occurred of Margaret St.John (née Doyle) late of "Oldbrook", Clongour, Thurles, Tipperary, 25th September, 2020. Margaret passed away peacefully at home in her 92nd year in the care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, sisters Mary and Delia, brothers Phil and Frank. She will be fondly remembered by her son Joseph and his partner Mary Cecilia, her grandson Reece and his partner Leona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. A special thanks to her nurse of many years and the members of the Palliative Home Care Team who supported Margaret and the family in her final weeks at home. Margaret had a life long passion in horse racing and in people and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Palliative Home Care Team and the Injured Jockeys Fund. Rest in Peace. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Sunday evening for family and close friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with strict adherence to social distance and face coverings. Funeral Mass on Monday morning in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Please note numbers are limited in the Cathedral, Funeral Mass may be viewed live on thurlesparish.ie. Please use the condolence section on RIP.ie to express your sympathy to Margaret's family, thank you.