Tipperary deaths - Friday, October 2, 2020

The late Patrick Horan

The death has occurred of Patrick Horan late of Knocklucas, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly The Curragh, Co Kildare. Paddy passed away peacefully, in his 95th year, in the care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel on Thursday. Pre-deceased by his wife Alice and daughter Marie (Grace) he will be sadly missed by his son Desmond, grandchildren Nicola, Gill and David, great-grandchildren Louis, Jack, Lexi, Luke, Georgia and Harry, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Catherine, sister-in-law Nell, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel on Saturday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service http://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condon's Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The late Br. Anthony Furniss

The death has occurred of Br. Anthony (Seamus) Furniss, De La Salle Brothers, late of Miguel House, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Sept. 30. 2020. Predeceased by his brothers Freddie and Gene. Saddly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, staff in Miguel House and by his confreres in religion both in Ireland and South Africa. A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday (Oct. 2nd.) at 2 o'c in the Monastery Chapel, with burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown. Due to Covid 19 Directives only 30 people can enter the Church. For those who wish to leave a personal message for the family, can do so in the section below marked 'Condolences' on RIP.ie. Br. Anthony's family and the De La Salle brothers would like to thank you co-operation, understanding and support at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

The late John Joe Gleeson

The death has occurred of John Joe Gleeson late of Boherbawn, Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary, 1st. October 2020 peacefully in the loving care of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee O’Meara). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Anne, son-in-law Denis, adored grandchildren, Aoife and Claire, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving at our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Saturday, October 3rd, for Requiem Mass at 2.30 p.m. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private please.

The late Cronan Murphy

The death has occurred of Cronan (Cronie) Murphy late of Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Barbara, daughter Liz, son Kevin, grandchildren Stephen, Craig, Amy, Ben and Stephen's partner Kelly, great-granddaughter Freya, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Sara, brothers, sister and extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home in Ashbury. Removal on Monday, 5th Oct., at 11.15am to arrive at St Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only. Due to Government Guidelines regarding Covid-19 only 50 people allowed in church. Please adhere to social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Sympathies can be extended on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late TJ O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of TJ (Gussie) O'Dwyer late of Reafadda, Hollyford, Co Tipperary, September 30th 2020, suddenly at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Myra. Will be sadly missed by his daughter Karen (McLoughlin), sons Jerry, James and Seán, brother Patrick, sisters Maureen (Leahy), Pearl (Tooher) and Betty (Murphy), grandchildren Ellen, Anna, Molly, Ciarán, Abbie Rose and Maisie, son in law Milo, daughters in law, Paula and Máiread, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Reposing at his son James’ residence this Friday evening from 6 o’clock to 8 o’ clock for family and close friends with strict adherence to social distance. Removal Saturday morning to St Joseph’s Church, Hollyford, at 11.30 o’ clock for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private Saturday morning, please. In line with current government and HSE guidelines the number in the church is restricted to 50 people. Please adhere to government guidelines on public gatherings and social distancing. Messages of sympathy and support can be added by clicking condolence section on RIP.ie. “May he rest in peace”.