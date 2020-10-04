Tipperary deaths - Sunday, October 4, 2020

The late Mary Joe Leahy

The death has occurred of Mary Joe Leahy (née McCormack) late of Clondoty, Loughmore, Tipperary, 4th of October 2020, peacefully at home, predeceased by Her Husband John Joe and loving sons, Tommy and Jimmy. Truly wonderful Mother to Mary, Connie, Dolores, Pat and John, Sons in law Paddy and Murt, Daughter in law Marie, Grandchildren Marty, Niamh, Aoife, Brendan, Dermot and AJ, Sister Bridie, Brother Bill, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends, rest In Peace. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 5-30 pm. Removal at 8 pm to the Church of the Nativity Loughmore, to arrive at 8-45 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11-30 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Home care C/o Grey’s Funeral Home. Mary’s funeral mass can be viewed live on EJGrey.com

The late Alice Gleeson

The death has occurred of Alice Gleeson (née Loughnane) late of 12 Ard Mhúire, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son Michael, daughter Biddy, grandson Derek, son-in-law Tim. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret, Eilish and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Matty and Eoin, daughter-in-law Bridget, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. REST IN PEACE. Reposing privately in her home for family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Monday in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, numbers are limited in the cathedral. Public are advised to observe social distance and face coverings. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.thurlesparish.ie/. Please use the condolence section below to express your sympathy to Alice's family, thank you.

The late Peggy (Margaret) Kelly

The death has occurred of Peggy (Margaret) Kelly (née O'Brien) late of Middlequarter, Newcastle, Tipperary / Cappoquin and formerly of Mount Mellary, who passed away after a short illness in the tender care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny, daughter Anne, son Liam and grandson Adam. She will be very sadly missed by her children John, Jimmy, Mary, Paddy, Diane (Cotter) and Martina (Meagher), her grandchildren Rachel, Nadine, Aoife, Liam, Paddy, Johnny, Jessica, James, Dylan, Nicole and Alex, her greatgrandchildren Molly and Sebastian, her sister Nora (Lonergan), brothers-in-law Tommy and Mickey, daughters-in-law Margo and Geraldine and sons-in-law James and Anthony, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass on Monday, 5th October 2020 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery, Newcastle. Please feel free to use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The late Rody Shanahan

The death has occurred of Rody Shanahan late of Dooree, Milestone, Upperchurch, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Nora. Deeply regretted by his sons Seamus and Liam, daughter Eileen, daughter in law Debra, grandchildren Theresa, Ciara and Orla, brothers Dinny and Michael, sisters Nora, Bridie and Philomena, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. In keeping with current guidelines, Rody's Funeral Mass for family and friends with strict adherence to social distancing will take place on Sunday, 4th October, at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Rody's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://player.twitch.tv/?channel=UpperchurchDrombaneParish&parent=www.starsystems.ie. Messages of condolences can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.