Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 5

Ann Buckley

Ballinacurra, Limerick / Emly, Tipperary

Buckley, Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick & late of Chancellorsland, Emly, Co.Tipperary & formerly of Aer Lingus on the 4th October 2020. After a long illness bravely borne. Surrounded by her family Ann. Daughter of the late Patrick and the recently deceased Mary Catherine & the sister of the late Freeda. Beloved sister of John & Esther (Murphy, New Market on Fergus). Deeply regretted by her brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Emly Church Tuesday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.emly.ie Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

In compliance with the current public health requirements funeral will take place privately for family & close friends.

Billy Bradshaw

Shower, Newport, Tipperary

BRADSHAW, Billy, Shower, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Tullow, Newport. October 3rd, 2020 peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of the late Chrissie and loving father of the late Dick. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters and their partners, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Tuesday, 6th October, for Requiem Mass at 11.30a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv. search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. No flowers please; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.