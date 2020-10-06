Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 6

Joan Taylor (née Cullagh)

Ballyerk, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Micháel and Sean, sisters Peggy, Eileen, Biddy and Antoinette.

Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Dan, sons Michael, Seamus, Donal and Denis, daughters Margaret and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law Ann, Jackie, Maria and Lorraine, son in law Chris, sisters Mai, Teresa, Kitty and Gay, brothers Pajo, Dinny, Jimmy and Tommy, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends

May She Rest In Peace.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Community Hospital of the Assumption.

House Private Please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Dermot O'Connor

Cahir Abbey Upper, Tipperary / Abbeydorney, Kerry

Dermot (Diarmuid), (Coillte) formerly of Kilgulbin, Abbeydorney, Co. Kerry died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ann (Ryan, Dundrum) sons Darren, Richard and Patrick, daughters Mari and Norma, sisters, Mary, Sr. Eileen and Dympna, sons in law Johnny and Graeme, daughters in law Debbie, Lisa and Roberta, grandchildren Fearghus, Orlaith, Andrew, Cara, Patrick, Ciara,Trevor, Anna, John and Ronan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

William (Bill) Maher

Malahide, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary

Maher, William M. (Bill) (Malahide, Co. Dublin, and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary, Bank of Ireland and the Malahide Lions Club) on the 3rd October, 2020, after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Ita, loving Dad of June, Helen and Caroline and beloved brother of Tommy (recently deceased) and the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Renee, sons-in-law John and Jan, grandchildren Gillian and Rachel, Nicola and Jennifer, Kayla, William and Daniel, great-grandson Frankie, extended family, neighbours and his devoted carers.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave a message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

For live-streaming of the Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30 o’clock, please visit the following link: https://youtu.be/9cuE_n7s0-U and for live-streaming of the Burial Service afterwards, please visit the following link: https://youtu.be/lo_8ab2On2M.

John Lanigan Ryan

Derrymore House, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Patricia and sister Ada. Deeply regretted by his daughter Jacqueline, sons Seamus, Pat, Sean, Noel, Colum and Kevin, grandchildren Tricia, Jack, Daniel, Shane, Aoife, Calum, Cathal, Anna, Clara and Caoimhe, son in law Dermot, daughters in law Mary, Ger, Mary-B, Kay, Liz and Clodagh, sister in law Ita, nephews, nieces, close friends Pauline and Chris, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, 6th October, from 4pm to 7pm, for family and friends (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings). Arriving at the Church of St John the Baptist, Clonoulty, on Wednesday 7th for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Liam Haverty

Ballythomas, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Liam Haverty (Ballythomas, Ardcroney, Nenagh & Middlewalk, Cloughjordan) suddenly at home 5th of October 2020. Predeceased by his parents Bill Joe & Anastasia and baby brother Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary (Power), brother Pat, stepbrother John Joe (Ryan), brother in law Sean, partner Triona & her son John, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

John Bosco Gavigan

Hollyford Inn, Hollyford, Tipperary

Gavigan (Enfield, Middlesex, London) September 8th 2020, peacefully in his 67th year, John Bosco; predeceased by his parents Ignatius and Nono. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Ryan Rue, Hollyford Inn, brother-in-law Jimmy, niece Amy, nephews Peter and JP, uncle Denis Hanley, Shankill, Dublin, aunt Carmel, cousins, relatives and so many friends whose lives John touched.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 6th October in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Enfield, Middlesex at 12 o’c with burial afterwards in Lavender Hill Cemetery.

‘May his gentle soul rest in peace’



