Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 7

John Cahill

Ballyboy, Clogheen, Tipperary

John Cahill (Ballyboy, Clogheen, Co.Tipperary) October 5th 2020 peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his sons James and Derek, daughter Margaret, sisters Margaret, Vera and Mary-Anne, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, John's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11 o'clock in St John The Baptist Church, Duhill for family and close friends only. Thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Agnes BYRNE (née Daly)

Bray, Wicklow / Clogheen, Tipperary

Agnes Byrne (née Daly) of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, 5th October 2020, in the loving arms of her devoted and much loved husband Myles, after a long illness courageously fought. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Myles, son Colin, daughter Katie, Colin’s partner Jenna, son-in-law Himanshu, grandchildren Harry, Zoë and Caius, brother Jimmy, sister Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Dr Myriam Walsh for her constant care of Agnes

A private family funeral service will take place on Thursday, 8th October, at 12.00 noon and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/colliersbray. Cremation private.

Joe Barry

Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Joe Barry, Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh and formerly Gortnacranna, Upperchurch. Peacefully, 6th October 2020, in the wonderful care of the staff of the University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his mother Catherine. He will be sadly missed by his wife Alice Mary, his daughter Rachel his son Matthew and his father Tom, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, Thursday morning for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. Mass can be viewed on: https://www.twitch.tv/BorrisoleighandIleigh

A private funeral for family and friends will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions.

William (Willie) Daly

St. Michael’s Ave., Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Daly, St. Michael’s Ave., Tipperary Town and Cluain Arann Welfare Home, Tipperary. William (Willie), October 6th 2020. Sadly missed by relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to the new current government restrictions, Mass for William will take place in St. Michael’s Churhc, Tipperary, at 12 noon on Thursday 8th Oct. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish and burial will take place afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.