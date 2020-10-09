Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 9

Breda Ryan (née Lonergan)

Cahir Park, Kilcommon, Cahir, Tipperary

Breda passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Con, sons Conor and John, daughters Marie and Kate, sisters Mary and Margaret, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Breda's Funeral cortége will leave her home on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be in accordance with Government guidelines and limited to family only. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

Michael Johnston

Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Portmarnock, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Michael Johnston, Ard na sí, Attirory, Carrick on Shannon, Co.Leitrim, late of Portmarnock, Co. Dublin and Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Wednesday, 7th October 2020 (peacefully) in Abbeyhaven Nursing home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mary, daughters Louise, Michelle and Rachel and son Peter, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, sons-in-law Peter, Brendan and Kevin, daughter-in-law Tara, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

House private at all times, please. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-On-Shannon. Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Family flowers only, please.

Dean O'Mahoney

Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Dean O’Mahoney, Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Dean passed away peacefully on Monday last at South Tipperary General Hospital. Devoted father of Myah Lily and beloved son of Kieran and Lisa, he will be sadly missed by his adored daughter, partner Lisa (Ryan), parents Kieran & Lisa, brother Kyle, sister Denym, grandparents Paulette (O'Mahoney) and Pat & Pauline (Hallahan), aunts, uncles, nephews Dane & Daniel, Kyle’s partner Leeann, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Saturday at 12.00 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Micheál Cleary

Church Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Micheál Cleary, "Cathair Fhlannáin", Church Road, Nenagh and late of "Ros Beag", Borrisokane, October 7th 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his beloved wife Anne (nee Gardiner), his parents Tomás and Sarah and his brother Pilib. Loving father of Máire, Tomás, Áine and Joey. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Flannán, his adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, Carmel, Sr. Brenda and Maura, brother-in-law Mick, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.