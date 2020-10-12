Tipperary deaths - Monday, October 12, 2020

The late Fr Brendan Murphy

The death has occurred of Fr Brendan Murphy late of Gortboy, Newcastle West, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary. The death has taken place of Rev. Fr Brendan Murphy, retired parish priest and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Fr. Brendan passed away peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre on October 10th 2020 after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and a wide circle of friends. He will be sadly missed too by Bishop Brendan Leahy, the priests and all the religious of the Diocese of Limerick and his colleagues in the Society of African Missions as well as the parishioners of the parishes in which Fr Brendan served. His remains will arrive at 11.30am to Feenagh Church, from Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, for his funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 13th, with burial afterwards in the church grounds. In accordance with government guidelines and HSE directives relating to public gatherings, Fr Brendan's funeral Mass will be private. A memorial Mass will be held in Newcastle West Church whenever the regulations permit larger gatherings. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Paddy Quirke

The death has occurred of Paddy Quirke late of Toem, Cappawhite, Tipperary. After a long illness bravely borne. Dearly beloved husband of Mary and cherished father of John, Marie, Gerard and Patrick. He will be deeply missed by his family, Mary, Patrick, John and Anne, Ted and Marie, Gerard and Sandra, his cherished grandchildren Clodagh, Laura and Niall, Liam and Emma, his sister Jo, brothers-in-law Tom and John, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of kind neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite, on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Toem Cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. Please adhere to National Guidelines regarding Covid-19, attendance in the church will be limited to 25 people. Please see RIP.ie for online condolence book.