Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The late Mary Moloney

The death has occurred of Mary (Phil) Moloney (née Dooley) late of Montevideo Road, Roscrea, Tipperary / Killiney, Dublin. Peacefully, in the care of the Matron and staff of Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone. Predeceased by her husband Michael, brothers Jimmy, Jackie, sisters Angela and Kitty. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister-in-law Rita, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace. Due to government guidelines, Phil's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Her remains will leave her residence on Wednesday morning (approx.11.20am travelling down Birr Rd., Green St., Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/. Please leave messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Michael O'Shaughnessy

The death has occurred of Michael O'Shaughnessy late of Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Ballylara, Ardrahan, Co. Galway. 11th of October 2020, after a short illness borne with great dignity at University Hospital Limerick. He is survived by his loving partner Antoinette Coffey, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to level 3 Government restrictions and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place at St. Teresa's Church, Labane, Ardrahan on Wednesday, 14th of October, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Labane Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.ardrahan-kilchreest.com Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, can leave their messages of condolence in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie.