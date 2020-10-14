Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The late Willie Dunne

The death has occurred of Willie Dunne late of London and formerly Coole Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Willie died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London. Predeceased by his parents Chris and Peg. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters Seamus, Eamonn, Evelyn, Monica and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening for family and close friends from 7pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe (via Mary Willies) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am for family only (max 25 people). Burial afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with government guidelines regarding public gatherings social distancing and face covering. Messages of condolence can be left on the condolence page on RIP.ie. The Dunne family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Michael O'Brien

The death has occurred of Michael O'Brien late of Ballyvaughan, Powerstown & Slievenamon Road, Clonmel, Tipperary, 13th October 2020 peacefully at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Sinead, Alma and Rachel, brothers Terry and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Maura and Malkin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace. Michael’s funeral Cortégé will leave his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am for St John The Baptist Church, Powerstown for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock. Due to Government restriction numbers are limited to 25 people in the Church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul and click on Powerstown link. Burial immediately after in the adjoining Cemetery. Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section on RIP.ie. House strictly private.

The late Catherine Walsh

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Walsh (née Moroney) late of 93 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Due to Covid-19 government guidelines, funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church will be private. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Condolences can be left in the online condolence book on RIP.ie. Mass can be heard on 105.2fm.