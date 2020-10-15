Tipperary deaths - Thursday, October 15, 2020

The late Anne McCormick

The death has occurred of Anne McCormick (née Armitage) late of Carrowmore Lacken, Ballina, Mayo and formerly of Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Donal and loving mother of Alan, Alastair, Stuart, Gary and Helen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Sandra, Raphaelle, Fiona and Melanie, Helen's partner Brian, sisters, brother, grandchildren who will miss her love for them so much also all her extended family and friends. At Rest.

Funeral cortege will arrive to the Methodist Church, Hill St, Ballina on Friday 16th for funeral service at 3.pm with interment afterwards in Rathfran Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to : Palliative Care Team, C/o McGowan's funeral directors. House private please. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the funeral at all stages will be private to family only. " Safe In The Arms Of Jesus"

The late Philomena O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Philomena O'Donnell late of The Paddocks, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary, 14th October 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Daughter of the late Vincent and Mary O’Donnell and sister of the late Bernard. Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Claire O’Donnell, Gretta Barrett and Vera Snowdon, brother-in-law Edward Snowdon, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Philomena Rest in Peace

Philomena’s Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. John the Baptist Church Kilcash. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section on RIP.ie. Due to Government restriction numbers are limited to 25 people in the Church. House strictly private.

The late Philomena (Phyllis) Creagh

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyllis) Creagh (née Grace) late of Ballyporeen, Tipperary, E21 XO66 / Waterford City, Waterford and Beaumont Ave, Dublin. On Oct 13th 2020 unexpectedly at her residence Philomena (Phyllis), beloved wife of James (Jim), dear mother of Ian, Hilary, Paula, Stuart and the late baby Mary and sister of the late Jim, Davy and Alice. Phyllis will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, sister Agnes Lumley, grandchildren Conor, Ciara, Shane, Cian, Sam, James and Oisín, daughters-in-law Mariette and Irune and son-in-law John, sisters-in-law Alice, Bridie, Cathy and Nonie, nephews, nieces, relatives and extended family in Waterford, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines with regarding Covid-19, Phyllis’ funeral will take place privately Reposing at her residence (eircode E21 XO66). Phyllis’ funeral cortege will leave her residence on Friday at 11:40 am for Requiem Mass in Ballyporeen Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines the mass will be limited to family and close friends up to 25 people and we ask those attending to maintain social distancing. Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Pancreatic Cancer Research through the Irish Cancer Society.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Condolences and messages of support may be left on the Condolence link on RIP.ie.

The late Philomena (Phil) Gavigan

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Gavigan (née Conlan) late of Ballinteer, Dublin and late of Gortnahoe, Co. Tipperary), October 12th 2020. Peacefully after a long battle with Motor Neuron Disease. Surrounded by her loving daughter Jen and in the tender care of the doctors and nurses at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Deeply missed by her daughters Jen and Diane, son-in-law Richie, brothers Denis and John, niece Linda and her husband Claude, sisters-in-law Carol and Adrienne, grandchildren Ayesha, Khalem and Teia, great-nieces Sophie and Nicole. Sadly missed also by Joe Gavigan, and her best friend Mary Doyle.

May she Rest in Peace. In accordance with Government guidelines, and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the funeral service at this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499 on Friday (16 October) at 10 am. Messages of sympathy for Phil’s family can be left in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

To support the incredible work by both the Irish Motor Neuron Association and Our Lady’s Hospice please make donations, in lieu of flowers, to one of these charities; https://fundraise.imnda.ie/fundraisers/jennygavigan https://olh.ie/fundraising/make-a-donation/in-memory-donation/

The late Margaret McLoughney

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McLoughney (née Kelly) late of The Orchard, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary and formerly of Tiermoyle, Templederry. Predeceased by her husband Denis, brother Michael and sister Mai. Peacefully in the excellent care of the matron and staff of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her stepdaughter Mary Brosnan, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace. Due to government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh at 11 AM, followed by interment in the New Cemetery, Templederry. Margaret's Requiem Mass may be viewed live on https://www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh. Those who would like to attend but cannot may leave a message of condolence on the link on RIP.ie

The late Paddy Whelan

The death has occurred of Paddy Whelan late of Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 pm and can be viewed on www.ejgrey.com. Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.