Tipperary deaths - Friday, October 16, 2020

The late Matt Fogarty

The death has occurred of Matt Fogarty late of Drominagh, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at University Hospital Galway. Predeceased by his wife Mary sisters Pauline and Bridie , sadly missed by his family, son Denis, daughters Christine, Breda and Annette, sons- in-law Enda, Chris and Michael, grandchildren Jeffrey, Jemma, Patrick, Finnan, Liam, Niamh, Billy, Sally and Tom , sister Sr Virgilius , nieces, nephews , friend Mary, cousins relatives neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Funeral leaving his residence this Saturday morning at 10.30am (via the back road) to Terryglass church, for family funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Croí. House private, please. In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines, Matt’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The late Sr. Kathleen Lacey

The death has occurred of Sr. Kathleen (Kitty) Lacey late of Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Kilbeg, Cappawhite and Convent of Mercy, Newport. October 15th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the Staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Myles and Margaret, her brothers Mick, Paddy, Christie and Mylie, her sisters Mary (Tessie) Meagher, Nonie Treacy, Pauline Moran and her nephew Myles Lacey. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy Harrington and Nancy Shinners, sister-in-law Mary Lacey, brother-in-law Pakie Shinners, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, Sisters of Mercy, Tipperary Town and of South Central Province, relatives and a wide circle of friends at home and abroad. Rest in peace

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Tipperary Town on Friday, October 16th, from 4 pm to 7 pm. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday, October 17th, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cappawhite cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the following webcam link: https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish

Please adhere to National Public Health Guidelines regarding Covid-19, attendance in the Church for the Requiem Mass will be limited to 25 people. Please see link RIP.ie for online condolence book.

The late Kathleen Lonergan

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Lonergan (née Purcell) late of Lacka, Doon, Limerick and formerly of Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles, October 15th 2020. Unexpectedly at home, Kathleen (Kitty), predeceased by her sister Philomena, brothers Edward and Donal and sister-in-law Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sisters Esther and Mai, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence Friday for family and close friends. Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in Doon Cemetery. Please adhere to National Public Health Guidelines regarding Covid-19, attendance in the Church will be limited to 25 people. Please see RIP.ie below for online condolence book.

The late Charlie O'Loughlin

The death has occurred of Charlie O'Loughlin late of Bawntameena, Racecourse Road, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Kanturk, Co Cork. Suddenly, at home. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, devoted wife Mary, sons Bryan and Barry, sisters Maura and Siobhan, brothers Michael and Brian, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues in CBS Thurles and many friends. May He rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late John O'Shea

The death has occurred of John O'Shea late of Mollough Abbey, Newcastle, Tipperary and formerly of Goatenbridge, who passed away at his residence following a short illness. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (nee Fitzpatrick), son Gerry, nephew Liam Ryan and grandniece Jackie. He will be very sadly missed by his son Seán, daughter Maria (Cahill), son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Bernadette, bother-in-law Tom Ryan, his grandchildren Kenneth, Jessica, Paudie, Rebecca and Mairéad, his greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass on Saturday, 17th October 2020 followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle. Please feel free to use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.