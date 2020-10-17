Tipperary deaths - Saturday, October 17, 2020

The late Mary O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer late of Cappagh, Cappawhite, Tipperary. October 16th 2020, peacefully at home after a short illness, Mary. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Biddy, brother Liam, brother-in-law Padraig and nephew Kieran. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters Pauline Mulcahy and Margaret O’Dwyer, brothers Martin, Noel and Seamus, sisters-in-law Beth, Mary, Louisa and Angela, brother-in-law Dermot, aunt Biddy, fond nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her work colleagues, Staff and many friends in Moorehaven, Tipperary, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at her residence Sunday from 4 o’c until 7 o’c for family and close friends. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery. Attendance at the Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25, but we would invite all to join us to walk from the Church to the cemetery to celebrate Mary’s life and escort her to her final resting place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice. Requiem Mass will be streamed live, link will be available later. Please see RIP.ie for online condolence book

The late Joan Burke

The death has occurred of Joan Burke (née Hogan) late of Bettystown, Meath and formerly of Gortmore, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary). 16th October 2020 (Peacefully), at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Frank and mother of Louise, Gillian, Robert, Edward, Joanne, Jennifer and Francis. Deeply regretted by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her beloved 20 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Respecting current national health guidelines and subject to restrictions of number of people in the church, funeral will take place privately for family in the Star of the Sea Church, Mornington at 11am on Monday with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message for the family in the ‘Condolences’ section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, If desired, to Gary Kelly Centre and/or Ashbourne Red Cross.

The late Mary Donoghue

The death has occurred of Mary Donoghue (née McDonnell) late of Cor na Rón, Inverin, Galway and formerly of Newtown, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary) Mary, (peacefully) at her residence. Predeceased by her sister Winifread. Deeply regretted by her husband Michael Joe, sons Kevin and Andrew, daughter-in-law Pauline, grandchildren Tara and Katie, sisters Bridget and Sarah, brother Willie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Suaimhneas Síoraí tabhair dí a Thiarna

Removal from her residence on Saturday 17th October, at 11:30am to Knock Church Inverin for a private Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown. Funeral Mass can ve view on Church Webcam at https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/seipeal-n-ainnin-2. Those wishing to sympathise with the family can use the online condolence book on RIP.ie. I Líonta Dé go gCastar Sinn

The late Johanna Joan Guidera

The death has occurred of Johanna Joan Guidera (née O Connell) late of Cloncracken, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Anthony and Brendan, brother Dan, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Due to goverment guidelines, Joan's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only (25 people allowed). Her remains will arrive at Ballybritt Church on Sunday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. House Strictly Private, Please. Please leave messages of condolences on RIP.ie.

The late Thomas McEniry

The death has occurred of Thomas McEniry late of Knockelly, Fethard, Tipperary and formerly of Ballybunion, Co Kerry. Predeceased by his wife Anne, sister Kathleen (Castlegar, Co Galway) and brother Joseph (Ballyroan, Co Laois), peacefully in the excellent care of Rathkeevin Nursing Home. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Nora Norris (Lisronagh) and brother Denis (Ballybunion), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government recommendations, the Funeral Mass will be for family only. The Funeral Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net on Sunday October 18th from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11am. Burial will take place in St Mary's Cemetery, Cahir, after Mass. Messages of support and sympathy for the family can be left on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.