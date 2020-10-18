Tipperary deaths - Sunday, October 18, 2020

The late Ellen Kavanagh Corcoran

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Kavanagh Corcoran late of Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, died 17th October 2020. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Arriving to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir, for funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, 20th of October, at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines, Nellie's funeral will take place privately. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Alva Williams

The death has occurred of Alva Williams late of Balief, Woodsgift, Kilkenny / Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Alva died peacefully at St. Luke's hospital Kilkenny in his 92 year. Predeceased by his wife Vera. Sadly missed by his loving family, Yvonne, Charles, Esme, Des, Alma, Mabel and Mervyn, sons in law Richard, Matt, Tommy and Eddie, daughter in law Aileen, grandchildren (15), great grand children (11), brother Alwyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. " The day thou gavest Lord has ended " .Removal to St. Mary's church Johnstown arriving for funeral service at 2 pm for family only (max 25 people) followed by internment in the adjoining Churchyard. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with government guidelines regarding public gathering, social distancing, face covering at the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. The Williams family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Dan Danaher

The death has occurred of Dan (Donal) Danaher late of Little Island, Cork / Tipperary / Limerick. On October 16th 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family at his home, DAN (DONAL)(ex. Garda Siochana), beloved husband of the late Gabrielle (née Webb), devoted father of Kieran, Clodagh, Shauna and Morgan. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Noel, daughter-in-law Trina, grandchildren Fr. Jaimie, Alice, Eva, Cianan, Liam, Colin, Kate and Lucy, brother Michael, sister's Breda, Helen and Phil, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Dan’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon on Monday, the 19th October 2020, on www.mycondolences.ie.

A private funeral will take place in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Dan’s family on the condolence section on RIP.ie or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie. “May he rest in peace”

The late Alice Ryan

The death has occurred of Alice Ryan (née Slattery) late of Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. On October 17th 2020 peacefully at Corpus Cristi nursing home, Mitchelstown. Alice (nee Slattery) beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Mary, John, the late Jim, Alice, Pat and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Jimmy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces. May she rest in peace. In accordance with government guidelines the funeral will take place privately. To leave a message for Alice's family please use condolence link on RIP.ie.

The late Liam White

The death has occurred of Liam White late of O'Rahilly Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. It is with Deep sadness that we announce the passing of Liam White No. 4 O'Rahilly Street Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, son Liam and daughter Bridie. Deeply regretted by his son Sean, daughter Geraldine, daughter-in-law Nora, sons-in-law Michael & Bernard. Affectionately known as Daddy White to his 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, his nieces & nephews, neighbours and many friends. May He Sleep In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Monday at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.