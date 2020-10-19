Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 19

Mary A Fitzgerald (née Lonergan)

Loughloher House, Cahir, Tipperary

Mary passed away after a brief illness at South Tipperary General Hospital. Wife of the late David and predeceased by her sisters Margaret and Bridie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Gearóid and Neil, daughter Roisín, brother Jimmy, son in law Conor, daughter in law Catherine, grandchildren Ellen and Ruth, brother in law Frank, sister in law Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Mary’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Tuesday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on: https://youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live or listened to on 106.2fm radio. With current restrictions in place the funeral will be for family only. The Fitzgerald family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Gerry (Patrick) Byrne

Kilcommon, Tipperary

Byrne, Foilnacanna, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary, Gerry (Patrick), October 18th 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Kathleen, brother of the late John and Kathleen (Ryan). Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Eileen, Paddy, Mary Kate and Margaret. Sadly missed by his daughters and son, grandchildren Nathan, Gerry, Andrew, Patrick and Mary, sons in law Chris Killane and Michael Hanly, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing this Monday afternoon at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 1pm with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

House strictly private, please.

In line with current HSE and government guidelines the number of people in the church will be restricted to 25.

Margaret (Peg) McCarthy (née Noonan)

Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McCarthy (nee Noonan), Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Clogharden, Ardfinnan.

Margaret passed away peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Sunday morning. She is pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Beloved mother of Valerie, Noel and Michael, she will be sadly missed by her daughter, sons, brother Paddy, grandchildren Caoimhe, Lucy, Amy and Dermot, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Daryll, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Clerihan Community Hall on Tuesday at 12 noon. The Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the “Saint Michael’s Church Clerihan Facebook page. Burial will take place afterwards in Clerihan Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

Donie RYAN

Castlelake, Cashel, Tipperary

Ryan, Castlelake, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 17th 2020, unexpectedly, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Donie (Chief), beloved son of the late Denis and Ellen and brother of the late Mary O’Donnell and Alice Ryan. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean, Peter, Noel and Pat, sister Breda Cahill, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 funeral takes privately.