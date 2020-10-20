Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 20

Marie Skett (née Costello)

formerly Main Street, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Marie Skett (née Costello), Wigan, Greater Manchester, UK and formerly Main Street, Littleton, Thurles. After a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her sons Paul and Anthony, grandchildren Liam and Robert, twin-sister Emily (Emmie) (Shannon, Co Clare), nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place in Wigan at a later date.

Tony O'Meara

17 Moneen Court, Roscrea, Tipperary

And formerly of Mountheaton, Roscrea.

Suddenly at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, brothers Pat and Brendan, sister Tess, sisters-in-law Steph and Lyn, brother-in-law Gordon, Uncle Tom, Aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Due to government guidelines, Tony's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. His remains will leave his residence on Tuesday evening (approx 6.30 - travel down Convent Hill, into Rosemary Square and in through the Belfry) arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Tony's Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Richard (Dick) O'BRIEN

Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary

O’Brien, Reading, England and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 19th 2020, peacefully after a long illness. Richard (Dick), beloved husband of the late Brenda, father of the late Jackie and brother of the late John, Dinny, Gussie and Kitty Cagney. Deeply regretted by his sons Gary, Rickey and Lee and their families, brothers Kieran (Cahir) and Billy (Waterford), sisters Betty Slattery (Gooldscross) and Eileen White (Cashel), extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to restrictions on Covid-19 funeral takes place privately in Reading.

Harry Mullins

25 St. Patrick`s Tce The Commons, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Harry Mullins (former Showman) passed away unexpectedly at St Joseph's Hospital, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his son Paul, daughter Alison and their mother Wilma, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives and his many friends far and wide.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry (via The Commons) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am (max 25 people) Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face covering. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided below. A celebration of Harry's life will take place at a later date.

Thomas (Tommy) Moriarty

Moyne Village and formerly Kylemakill, Moyne, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy, Neddie and Michael, sisters Peggy and Helen, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary and Bridie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He rest in Peace.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing and avoiding handshaking, Tommy's funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary's Church, Moyne on Wednesday, 21st October, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish.

Thomas (Dano) Dillon

Redmondstown and formerly Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Thomas “Dano” Dillon, Redmondstown and formerly Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Dano passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holy Cross on Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughter Eileen (Anderson) he was the loving father of Patricia, Michael, Janet, Thomas, Edel and Andrea. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.