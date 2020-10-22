Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 22

TOM (TOMMY) TREHY

Cork / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Trehy (Cork and Tipperary Town) On October 20th 2020, peacefully in Marymount after a short illness borne with great dignity and good humour, Tom (Tommy), Shamrock Lawn, loving husband of the late Phil, much loved father of Padraig and John, loving brother of John, Tony, Christine and the late Billy and Marie. Deeply mourned by his sons, daughters-in-law Susan and Lisa, heartbroken grandchildren Isabelle, Erin, Matilda, Phoebe and Caleb, extended family and his large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with the current government guidelines the funeral will take place privately. Requiem Mass will be streamed on Thursday (22nd)at 1.00pm on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/douglas

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu to Marymount.

Liam RYAN

Swords, Dublin / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

RYAN, Liam (Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of The Villa, Garnacanty, Tipperary Town) - October 20th, 2020, (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Care Choice Nursing Home, Swords (late of the Olympic Ballroom, Dublin). The 4th son of the late William and Winifred Ryan. Predeceased by his wonderful parents and his brothers Jerry, Michael, Pat, Noel and Fr. Tim (U.S.A.). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, brothers Geoffrey, John, Joseph and Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends and very kind neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Thursday (Oct. 22nd). You can view the funeral Mass live on webcam from 11 a.m.

Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Helen O'Donnell

Ranelagh Village, Dublin 6, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

O'Donnell, Helen, Ranelagh Village, Dublin 6 and Coolnamuck Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 19th October 2020. The death has taken place peacefully of Helen (ex An Foras Taluntais and Teagasc). Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Catherine. Sadly missed by her sisters Tilly, Katherine (Kelleher), Colette (Power) and brother John, brothers-in-law Pat and John and sister-in-law Therese, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, relatives and friends.

NO FLOWERS BY REQUEST PLEASE.

Arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg on Thursday, the 22nd October 2020, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Due to current government guidelines Helen's Funeral will take place privately.

Helen's Funeral can be viewed live on

www.facebook.com/stmolleranschurchcarrickbeg

Dan Leamy

Roskeen, Drombane, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Josephine, sisters Sr. Elizabeth, Sr. Patrick Joseph and his brother-in-law Seamus Hayes. Deeply regretted by his brother Willie, sisters Sr. Bridget, Sr. Mary (Swansea) and Kathleen (Hayes), sister-in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his residence in Roskeen on Wednesday afternoon with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering.A private family funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church Drombane at 12 noon. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Moyaliffe Cemetery.

Dan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on line in the following link -

https://rhealy.ie/funeral/.

Margaret Kennedy (née Kenny)

Athy, Kildare / Clonoulty, Tipperary

Kennedy (nee Kenny) on 20th October after a short illness, borne with courage and dignity Margaret “Peggy” late of Athy, Co. Kildare, Luton, England & Glengoole, Co. Tipperary. Dearly Beloved wife of the late John, and dearest beloved mother to John, Barry and Kelly, Cherished grandmother to Bethany, Michael, Mary, Sean, Maggie, William, Noah, Phoebe and Grace. Survived by sisters Anne, Eileen, Kathleen, Josephine, Etty, Carmel, Bridget, Rita, Pauline, Martina, Jacqueline and Angela, brothers Gerard, Richard and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, extended family and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 24th October, at 11am in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. (Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/). Burial will take place in Clonoulty New Cemetery, Co. Tipperary. Funeral cortege will arrive in Clonoulty at approximately 1.45pm.

Mary Stapleton (née McLoughlin)

Piperhill, Hollyford, Tipperary

Stapleton (nee McLoughlin) Mary, Piperhill, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary, October 20th 2020, peacefully in the exceptional care of Mary O’Connor and Staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son Denis and son-in-law Jim McMullen. Sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Eamonn, daughters Brede, Mary Teresa, Mona, Denise, Gerardine and Martina, sons-in-law Tom, Richard, Con and Richard, daughters-in-law Liz and Freda, her 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at her son Pat’s residence for family only. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford Friday at 12 o’c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Attendance in the Church will be limited to 25 people.

Philip F. RYAN

'The Rise', Freighduff, Cashel, Tipperary

Ryan, 'The Rise', Freighduff, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 21st 2020, peacefully at Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Philip F., retired Principal Boherlahan National School. Beloved brother of the late Rev. Fr. Martin and John and grandfather of the late baby Robyn.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty (nee Barry), daughters Siobhán Hennessy, Caitlín Fitzgerald and Máire Flynn, sons Seamus and David, sons-in-law Pat, Tom and Mark, daughters-in-law Angela and Caroline, his beloved and adored grandchildren Marie, Kate, Cora, Patrick, George, Lizzie, Anna, Philip, Grace, Donagh, Euan, Charlie, Doireann and Harry, great-grandson Séadna, brothers Dan and Tom, sisters Sr. Mary, Anna Ryan and Josephine Tobin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 strictly family only Funeral Mass takes place on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/philip-ryan/ followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary O'Dwyer (née Carroll)

Seskin, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonoulty, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary O’Dwyer, (nee Carroll), Seskin, Kilsheelan and formerly Cloneyharp, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary. Retired teacher of Kilcash National School, Mary passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John and doting mother to Shane, Aideen, Liam, Marie, Joanne and Mairéad, she will be sadly mourned by her brother Tom, sisters Anne and Eileen, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She will also be greatly missed by her daughters-in-law Rose and Susan, sons-in-law Scott, Brian and Larry and her twelve grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Friday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church, Irishtown livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click on the tab "Mobile". Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement and the Irish Cancer Society.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Aanam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Nicole McKenna

Borrisokane, Tipperary

Nicole McKenna, London and Borrisokane, Co.Tipperary. Predeceased by her father Tim. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Aileen, sisters Annette, Aideen and Kim, brothers Niall and Joseph, brothers-in-law Mark and Martin and Kim’s fiancée Jason, sisters-in-law Lorraine and Primilla, nieces and nephews Aisling, Lauren, Grace, Orlaith, Martin, Maeve, Alanna, Megan, Amelia, Shona, Meg, Finn and Erin, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane via Main Street at 11.45am for family Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to https://donate.justgiving.com

and The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

Mass will be streamed at

https://www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane

https://m.twitch.tv/borrisokane/profile

In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Nicole’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Anna McDonogh (née Russell)

Shamrock Hill and The Quays, Clonmel, Tipperary

Anna McDonogh (née Russell) Shamrock Hill and The Quay, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 19th October 2020 peacefully at Cedar House Nursing Home, Mount Anville Park, Stillorgan, Dublin. (Wife of the late Stephen McDonogh). Very deeply regretted by her son Donogh, daughter-in-law Mary, brother Edward, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Anna Rest in Peace

Anna’s funeral will arrive at SS. Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel, on Saturday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section below.

Due to Government restriction numbers are limited to 25 people in the Church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Jason Carey

Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary / Mallow, Cork

Jason Carey, The lodgehouse, Ballygiblin, Cecilstown, Mallow, Co. Cork, and formerly of Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles. Will be so sorely missed by his heartbroken parents Geraldine and her partner Stephen and Michael and his partner Amanda, sister Michelle and partner Jamie, brother Robert, niece Ella, nephews Jay and Finn, aunts Ann, Marian, Margaret and Betty, uncles Lar, Kevin, Peter and Jim, cousins, extended family and many great friends.

Jason’s Requiem Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Friday morning at 11 am and can be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie Interment will take place afterwards in Inch new Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to www.dogstrust.ie.

Due to current restrictions, numbers in the church are limited to 25 family and friends.

Sr. Imelda Stakelum

St. Joseph's Convent of Mercy, Navan, Meath / Holycross, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sr. Imelda Stakelum (St. Joseph's Convent of Mercy, Leighsbrook, Navan and late of Holycross, Co. Tipperary), peacefully, at St. Joseph's. Deeply regretted by the Community at St. Joseph's and the Sisters of Mercy, Northern Province, her nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew, relatives and friends.

May Sr. Imelda Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10.30 in St. Mary's Church, Navan. Due to government restrictions, attendance at Mass is restricted. For those who cannot attend, Sr. Imelda's Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.navanparish.ie/livestream. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery.

House private please. The Sisters thank you for your prayerful support at this time. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, you can do so in the Condolence Book below.