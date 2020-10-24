Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 24

Mary Ryan (née Young)

Knockahorna, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, son Donal his partner Angela, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Mary's Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday which can be viewed live on EJGrey.com at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Illeigh Cemetery.

Christopher (Cristy) Daniels

Doonageeha, Newcastle, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Christopher (Cristy) Daniels, Doonageeha, Newcastle and formerly Heywood Close, Clonmel. Beloved husband of Katie and loving father of Leah-Rose, Isabelle and Sophia, he will be sadly missed by his wife, children, mother Jackie, grandmother Biddy, brothers Richard Jnr and Sam, sisters Megan and Rachel, brother-in-law D.J., sister-in-law Clodagh, parents-in-law Don and Joan, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Saturday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Orla Britton

Wingwood Lodge, Boherboy, Cloneen, Tipperary

Britton, Wingwood Lodge, Cloneen, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, suddenly Wednesday 21st October 2020, pre-deceased by her loving daughter Carla.

Orla, deeply regretted by her husband Mark, daughter Toya, son Evan, her heartbroken parents; Bridget and William, sister Lorraine, brothers Liam and Richard, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, parents-in-law, uncles and aunts, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Saturday, October 24th, in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone at 11.30am followed by Cremation in The Little Island Crematorium, Cork. House private please.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 25 people are allowed in the church. There will be a Guard of Honour on Kickham Street from 11.15am with strict social distancing. For those who cannot attend but would like to please use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

John Breen

Bonerea, Annacarty, Tipperary

Breen John, (Harrow, Middlesex and Bonerea, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary), peacefully, October 21st 2020. Eldest son of the late Jim and Mamie, Bonerea. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, sons Seán, Brendan, Kieran and Vincent, brother Pat, sisters Kathy (Hayes), Mai (Greene), Dodie (Grisewood) and Lily (Ryan), daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace.

Interment at later date in Middlesex.

Bridget O'Shea (née Carmody)

New Hyde Park, New York & Late of Toor Newport., Newport, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Richie, sister Mary Bridget and brothers Pat & Roge. Deeply regretted by her loving family Joey, Breda, Kathleen, Rickie and Sean, grandchildren, sisters Anne, Elizabeth, Winnie and Peggy, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daltons funeral home New Hyde Park New York this Monday from 2 o'c - 5 o'c and from 7 o'c - 9 o'c. Requiem Mass followed by burial takes place on Tuesday at Church of the Holy Spirit, New Hyde Park, at 9.30 o'c. The family thank you for your prayerful support at this time.

Phena O'DWYER (née Carroll)

Bawnmore, Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary

O’Dwyer (nee Carroll), ‘The Cottage’, Bawnmore, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 22nd 2020, peacefully at home. Phena, deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, family Michael, Richard, Liam, Pat, Katherina, Kevin, Trevor, Philomena, Gerard and Sean, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Bridget Desmond and Hannah Diffey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 strictly family only Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 11am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty-parish-live-stream/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

Anna Morrissey (née Fitzgerald)

Athassel Abbey, Golden, Tipperary

MORRISSEY (Née Fitzgerald), Athassel Abbey, Golden, Co Tipperary 23rd October 2020; peacefully in the tender care of all at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. - Anna - predeceased by her husband Pakie. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Arthur, Tadhg, Padraig & Ollie, daughters Anne & Siobhan, sons & daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a private family mass will take place at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.00am on Sunday (Oct. 25th), which may be viewed online at www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please click on the link below to leave your condolence message to the family.

Bernadette (Bernie) Cuddihy - Kelly

Rush, Dublin / Tipperary



Cuddihy-Kelly (Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Capparoe, Tipperary) - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, Bernie, sister of the late Miley; sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, sons Brian and Sean and their siblings Darragh, Nadine, Stephen and Stephen’s son Dylan, daughters-in-law Sandra and Hazel, grandchildren Alanna, Aoibhe, Noah and Mya, brothers Seamus and John, sisters Margaret and Anne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Bernie Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral and burial will take place for family. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolence section below. To view Bernie’s Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am. Family flowers only, donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Donation box at church.

Pat Coffey

Boulagloss, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary

Pat Coffey, Boulagloss, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, October 21st 2020, following an accident. Predeceased by his parents John and Mairead and his nephew Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Eileen, Fiona and Mary, partner Bríd, nephew Laurence, nieces, Emer, Mary, Ellie, Lauren and Clodagh, brothers-in-law Hugh Hayes, John McCormack and Paul Spain, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Governmemt and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass (25 people) for Pat, will take place on Sunday 25th in The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

May He Rest in Peace

April Lindsay

New York and formerly of Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, Tipperary

April Lindsay, 531 East 20th St, New York, NY 10010 and formerly of Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh, on 22nd October 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, beloved wife of Will Hodgins (formerly Sallygrove, Nenagh) and youngest daughter of the late Pat and Breda Lindsay, much loved sister of Jenny, Mike and Jude. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sister-in-law Peg, nephew Mikey and nieces Chiara and Arianna, her mother-in-law Margo, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of good friends.

A funeral Mass for April will take place in St. Brigid's Church, 119 Avenue B, NY 10009, New York on Monday 26th October 2020 at (11am NY time, 3pm Irish time), the Mass will be streamed on Facebook live.