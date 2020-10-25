Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 25

Colette Scanlon (née Crowe)

87 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Colette, predeceased by her husband Mixie, deeply regretted by her loving sons Noel, Michael and Ray, daughters-in-law Sinead and Antoinette and Michael's partner Mary, grandchildren Michael, Amy and Jake, brother Tommy, sisters Chris and Reenie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Colette's remains will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Monday morning, 26th October, at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in the Cathedral. Mass can be viewed at https://www.thurlesparish.ie/ Sympathies can be expressed on the condolence section below.

Thomas Power

London and formerly Galboola, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, in his 94th year. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Nonie and Judy, brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his brother Neddy (Australia), sister in law Betty, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and extended family.

May He Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton, on Thursday, 29th October, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Boulick graveyard, Gortnahoe. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

Maurice Harnett

Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary

Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Ryan, daughter Jennifer, mother Mary (O'Flaherty), father Charlie, sisters Jozette, Caroline and Lilly, Paddy, Angie, extended family, neighbours and many good friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Breda Mulcahy (née McGuire)

formerly Curraghkiely and Late of O`Connell Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at her home in the loving and tender care of her daughters. Breda, wife of the late Ted. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Bridget, Rose, Ann-Marie and Edel, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law Noel, Dan and Richie, grandchildren Sophie, Brendan and Erin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in The Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service www.facebook.com/clonearathgormacparish.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Mary's Church Irishtown Restoration Fund.



