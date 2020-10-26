Tipperary deaths - Monday, October 26, 2020

The late John Clancy

The death has occurred of John Clancy late of Main Street, Ballyporeen, Cahir, Tipperary. Peacefully in Cork University Hospital, John, deeply regretted by his sister's Nora and Ann, England, Nieces, Nephews, extended family and friends. Due to the covid-19 and HSE restrictions, Mass will be for family members only at 11am on Wednesday at The Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen, burial afterward in St Marys Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time. If you wish to leave a message please use the "Condolence " section on R.I.P. ie. May he rest in peace.

The late Breda Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Breda Mulcahy (née McGuire) formerly Curraghkiely and late of O`Connell Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully, at her home in the loving and tender care of her daughters. Breda, wife of the late Ted. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Bridget, Rose, Ann-Marie and Edel, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law Noel, Dan and Richie, grandchildren Sophie, Brendan and Erin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in The Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service www.facebook.com/clonearathgormacparish. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Mary's Church Irishtown Resturation Fund.

The late Brigid O'Connor

The death has occurred of Brigid O'Connor (née Kelly) late of Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, Dublin and formerly of Rodeen, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary – 24th October 2020, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, wife of the late Seán and cherished, adored and devoted mother of Mags, Mary and Norah; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters, sons-in-law Des, Keith and Peter, grandchildren Evan, Luke, Cian, Finn, Cillian and Maebh, her brother Joe, sisters Bernadette and Therèse, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, Lucy, kind neighbours and her many friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions are welcome to leave a personal message on the Condolences section on RIP.ie, by post to Kirwan Funeral Directors, 21/23, Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 or by email to info@kirwans.ie. For livestream on Wednesday at 10am please click https://www.aughrimstreetparish.ie/webcam/