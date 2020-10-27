Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The late Liam O'Connor

The death has occurred of Liam (William) O'Connor late of Portroe, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Carrigeen, Brosna, Co. Kerry, October 26th 2020, retired teacher and musician, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Paddy Jerry and Hannah, brothers Patrick and Jerry and his sister Joan. Beloved husband of Mary (Dolly) and loving father of Gerry (Banjo), Michael, Kevin, Keelan, Ann-Maria and Claire. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Donal, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his best friend Cody, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and fellow musicians. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family funeral Mass for Liam will take place on Thursday (29th) in St. Mary's Church, Portroe, at 12 o'clock followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony by viewing live on youtube on the Portroe Burgess & Youghal page. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit RIP.ie. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Maurice Harnett

The death has occurred of Maurice Harnett late of Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Ryan, daughter Jennifer, mother Mary (O'Flaherty), father Charlie, sisters Jozette, Caroline and Lilly, Paddy, Angie, extended family, neighbours and many good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking, Maurice's funeral cortege will depart his residence on Wednesday 28th October at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at http://thurlesparish.ie/. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Sr. Ann Catherine Moriarty

The death has occurred of Sr. Ann Catherine Moriarty late of Mitchelstown, Cork / Tipperary. MORIARTY (Dublin) Sr.Ann Catherine, Poor Servant of the Mother of God. Late of Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod, Dublin and formerly of Thornhill Lawn, Mitchelstown, County Cork; peacefully on 26th October 2020. Deeply regretted by her community, her brother Jude (New York), many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Seán and Ned, sisters Peggy, Kathleen, Sr.Fanahan (Little Company of Mary), Nora Nellie and her infant twin sister Nellie Theresa.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section ‘Condolences’ on RIP.ie. The funeral may be viewed online at 11 o’ clock on Wednesday with the following link; https://churchmedia.tv/camera/chapelzoid Rest in Peace

The late Margaret O'Brien

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mage) O'Brien late of Auburn Green & formerly Boherduff, Clonmel, Tipperary. Mage passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday evening. Pre-deceased by her brother Billy and more recently her sister Joan (Bates), she will be sadly missed by her sisters Mary and Kitty, brothers Patsy, Thomas and Seamie, brother-in-law Larry, sisters-in-law Patricia and Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Niall O'Donnell Snr

The death has occurred of Niall O'Donnell Snr. late of Cuchullain Terrace, Dundalk, Louth and formerly of Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Pre Deceased by his beloved wife Kitty (née Dunne) and cherished father of Niall Óg and Olivia. Niall will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his son, daughter, doting grandchildren Dean, Amy, Grace and Evan, daughter-in-law Lynda, son-in-law Colm Corrigan, brothers Gerard & Brian, sisters Lily & Rita, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends especially in the Greyhound and GAA communities. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements to be updated on Tuesday afternoon. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section marked “condolences” on RIP.ie. Please note that social distance & face coverings must be observed at all times. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Esther Percival

The death has occurred of Esther Percival late of 52 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary, died 22nd October 2020. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brothers John and Neddie. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Private funeral in Shannon Crematorium Wednesday, 28th October. Rest in Peace.

The late Bridie Savage

The death has occurred of Bridie (Bridge) Savage late of Ballysteena, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral arriving at St. Michaels and St. Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Wednesday for 12 noon funeral Mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines due to Covid-19, a family funeral Mass (25 people) is only permitted. Please adhere to social distance guidelines and wear a face covering.