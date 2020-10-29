Tipperary deaths - Thursday, October 29, 2020

The late Sadie Devaney

The death has occurred of Sadie (Sarah) Devaney (née Burns) late of Monsea, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, October 28th 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her beloved husband Eddie, daughter Philomena, son-in-law Michael Delaney, her parents Thomas and Ellen, brothers Chris, Jim, Paddy, Tommy, Billy, Mick, Joe and Tony, sisters May, Kit and Nellie, Sadly missed by her loving family Maria (Delaney), Joseph and Eamon, granddaughter Sarah, daughters-in-law Catherine and Fionnuala, sisters-in-law Peggy and Jane, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Sadie will take place on Friday 30th in St. Mary's Church, Carrig (Ballycommon), at 12 o'clock followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. If you would like to leave a message for the family, please click visit RIP.ie. May Sadie's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Mary Nolan

The death has occurred of Mary Nolan late of The Village Bettyglen, Raheny, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan / Greystones, Wicklow and formerly Holycross Village, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Sadie. Deeply regretted by her sisters Rita Casey (Ballinagh) and Sadie Nolan (Greystones), brother-in-law Noel, nephews Jerry and Ciaran, grandnephew Brandon, Mary's partner David, relatives neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking; Mary's funeral cortege will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Friday, 30th October, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the Church. The Mass can be viewed churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.