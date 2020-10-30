Tipperary deaths - Friday, October 30, 2020

The late Joe Costigan

The death has occurred of Joe Costigan late of College Hill, Templemore, Tipperary. Requiem Mass for Joe will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Friday the 30th of October at 10-30 am. Interment ion St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. For those who cannot attend the Mass can be viewed on www.templemoreparish.ie

The late Alan Doherty

The death has occurred of Alan Doherty late of O`Connell Road and late of Roseboro, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Belfast, Antrim. Alan, husband of the late Mai (nee Browne). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Alan (Jnr) and Paul, brother Billy, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Gemma, sisters-in-law Peggy and Yvonne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to government restrictions on Covid-19, Family Service will take place on Saturday, 31st October, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary at 12- 30 approx. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to cancer.ie/movember campaign in aid of Prostate Cancer.

The late Teddy Moloney

The death has occurred of Teddy Moloney late of 8 Ashbury House, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his sisters Peggy, Nancy, Berie, Nora, Kit, Sally and Frank, brothers Denis and Kevin. Deeply regretted by his brothers Danny and Bill, sisters Bridie and Mag, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. R.I.P.

Due to government guidelines, Teddy's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only (25 people max). Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning (approx. 09.30am - driving down Ashbury, Railway View, Main St, Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving at St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 10 o clock. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. His Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/. Please leave messages of condolences on RIP.ie.

The late Bill Ryan

The death has taken place of Bill Ryan in Sydney, Australia and formally of Shower, Newport, Co. Tipperary on October 29th 2020. Pre-deceased by his wife Gwen, sisters Josie O'Connell (Newport), Sr Nora Ryan, Mary Horsefall (London) and the recently deceased Bridget Humphreys (Newport), brothers Matt and Tom (USA), Seamus (Castleconnell) and Christy (Wexford), survived by sons Terry, Matthew and Liam, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, brothers John, (Newport) and Pat (Clonlara) and sister Eileen O'Brien (Newport), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, other relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Body donated to medical research. Mass to be celebrated at a later date. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on RIP.ie.