Tipperary deaths - Saturday October 31, 2020

The late Francis Gerald Reilly

The death has occurred of Francis Gerald Reilly late of Killeshandra, Cavan / Kilcommon, Tipperary/ Wembley, Middlesex. Died peacefully at Kenbrook Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Quinlan) (formerly of Kilcommon, Co.Tipperary), and brother of the late Doreen (Sexton) and Myra (Gillece). Sadly missed by his son Thomas, daughter Katharine (Taggart), beloved grandchildren Kieran and Katie (Taggart), son in law Brendan, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces Imelda and Noelle (Sexton), nephews Padraig and Shane (Gillece), nephews in law, nieces in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Messages of sympathy and support can be added by clicking on the Condolence link on RIP.ie. “May he rest in Peace”. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Catherine Gallagher

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kathleen) Gallagher (née Milne) late of Birr, Offaly / Lorrha, Tipperary and formerly Ballymacegan, Co. Tipperary, October 29th, (peacefully) surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her devoted husband Joe, she will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Carol and her husband Harry, Denise and her husband Brian, Fiona and her partner Ben, son Rodney and his wife Antoinette, grandchildren; Emily, Ayden, Dylan, Rebecca, Cian and Eoin, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government advice; Family Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 31st, in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House private please. The Gallagher family thank you for your understanding at this time and invite those who wish to sympathise to do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. May Kathleen Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr. Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM