Tipperary deaths - Sunday, November 1, 2020

The late Billy Connors

The death has occurred of Billy Connors late of Church Street, Templemore, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughter Bridget and her partner Pat, Daniel, adored grandchildren Lorcan and Óisin, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Billy in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Tuesday at 10-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Mary Nash

The death has occurred of Mary Nash (née O'Keeffe) late of Shronell Beg, Lattin, Tipperary and formerly of Hospital, Co. Limerick, October 31st 2020. Mary, wife of the late Edmond (Ned), peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff and management of Deerpark Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Brendan, Gerard and Larry, daughter Kathleen, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Bridie, Larry’s partner Olive, grandchildren Ciaran, Karen and Laura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Due to current government restrictions, family funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Assumption, Lattin, on Monday, November 2nd at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shronell Cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please visit RIP.ie. May her gentle soul rest in peace