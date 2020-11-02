Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 2

Trevor A Sullivan

Ballinasloe, Galway / Roscommon / Westmeath / Tipperary

The death has occurred of Canon Trevor A Sullivan, 31st. October 2020, suddenly at his home in Ballinasloe. Deeply missed by his loving wife Doris, daughters Moynagh and Johanne, grandchildren Ellen and Samson, Matthew, Rachel and Eva, sons-in-laws, Mike and Ivan and extended family. He is also remembered with gratitude by parishioners and friends in the Aughrim and Creagh Union of parishes, the diocese of Limerick and Killaloe and the wider community of the Church of Ireland. Trevor’s work in the chaplaincy at Portiuncula and St Brigid’s Hospitals, Athlone Institute of Technology, his ecumenical ministry and his peace-building initiatives across communities over many decades leave a lasting legacy. Funeral Private with a memorial celebration of Trevor’s life to be confirmed at later date.

CATHERINE (KIT) SHANAHAN (née HOGAN)

Clohinch, Templederry, Tipperary

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Daniel. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary (Tobin) & Teresa (Collins), sons Donal, Dick and Joe. Her sister Peg (Manchester), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Kit Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, her cortège will leave her house at approx 10.30 o'c this Tuesday for a private family Requiem Mass in Templederry Church at 11 o'c. followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time.

Garrett Moylan

Fawnlough, Ballygraigue, Nenagh, Tipperary

Garrett Moylan, Fawnlough, Ballygraigue, Nenagh, October 30th 2020, predeceased by his beloved daughter Orlaith, his parents Michael and Joan Moylan and his sister Marie (Mimi). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and loving family, his wife Marie, daughter Clodagh, brother Mike, sister Catherine, nieces and nephews Rebecca, Gabrielle, Robbie, Klara, Kayley, Lauren, Micheál, Mary and Sean, uncles, father-in-law Seamus, brother-in-law Shane, sisters-in-law, Edwina Knight, Angela and Catherine cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House, www.pieta.ie

May Garrett's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Ann Maher (née Maher)

Rossestown, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Will be sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Tina, Elaine and Siobhan, grandchildren Natalie, Robert, James, Ciara, Ailish, Tara, Liam and Saoirse, great-grandchild Ciarán, daughter in law Julie, sons in law Joe, David and James, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking; Ann's funeral cortège will depart her residence on Tuesday, 3rd November, at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the church. The Mass can be viewed at http://thurlesparish.ie/.

Susan Liot (née Stock)

Glenview Close, Ballingarranne, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Susan Liot (nee Stock), Glenview Close, Ballingarranne, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Jersey, Channel Islands.

Susan passed away, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital on Saturday, surrounded by her loving family, under the tender care of the Palliative Care team. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Tony, son André, daughter Michelle (O’Donnell), grandchildren Aaron, Megan, Joshua, Jack & Chloe, son-in-law E’van, daughter-in-law Ashling, brother Eric, sister Julie, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Private cremation will take place on Monday at The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Barretstown Childrens Charity.

EDWARD (CHUBBY) HASSETT

Cormack Drive & late of Tobar Mhuire, Nenagh, Tipperary

Suddenly, at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Francis and Bridget and sister Breda Johnston (London). Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Pamela, Heidi and Emma, sisters Sally Reynolds, Ena Kirwan and Mary Shoer and brothers Frank & Denis, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

May Chubby Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday at 1 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on http://www.nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2FM. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.