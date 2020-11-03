Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 3

Francis Gerald Reilly

Killeshandra, Cavan / Kilcommon, Tipperary

Francis Gerald Reilly, Wembley, Middlesex and formerly of Killeshandra, Co Cavan, October 26th 2020, died (peacefully) at Kenbrook Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Quinlan) (formerly of Kilcommon, Co.Tipperary), and brother of the late Doreen (Sexton) and Myra Gillece). Sadly missed by his son Thomas, daughter Katharine (Taggart), beloved grandchildren Kieran and Katie (Taggart), son in law Brendan, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces Imelda and Noelle (Sexton), nephews Padraig and Shane (Gillece), nephews in law, nieces in law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 7 o’clock to 8 o’clock with strict adherence to social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking.

Removal Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon, arriving for 11.30 o’clock Funeral Mass, burial afterwards to Rearcross New Cemetery.

In line with current HSE and Government guidelines the number in the church will be restricted to 25. Those who would like to attend but due to restrictions cannot, can view the Funeral Mass on the following link:

“May he rest in Peace”

Zara Harding-Horan

Suncrest Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Zara Harding-Horan of Suncrest, Aglish, Roscrea, 2nd of November in the care of the wonderful staff at Cork University Hospital. Zara will be sadly missed and remembered always by her parents Declan and Alison, brother Jamie, sister Charlotte, Granny Violet and Grandad Henry, Granny Vina and Grandad Seamus, aunties and uncles, cousins, close family and friends.

At Rest

Due to Government guidelines a Private Family service will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in St Ruadhan's Church of Ireland, Lorrha. Burial afterwards in Terryglass Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Cardiac Unit, Cork University Hospital, or Brú Columbanus, Wilton, Cork. House private please. Please respect government guidelines of social distancing.

Neil Gleeson

Killiney, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

GLEESON, Neil (Killiney, Co. Dublin, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly Aer Lingus, IATA and the Law Library) November 2, 2020. Peacefully, in his 95th year, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Dear husband of Kathleen, loving father to Catherine (Donnelly), Conor, Rachel (Cullen) and Susan (Fenton), devoted grandfather of Henry and Zoe; Kim, Sarah and Hannah; Anna, Matthew and Daniel; Jack, Luke, Sam and Tom and great-grandfather of April. Sadly missed also by sons-in-law Kevin, Shea and David, daughter-in-law Annette and extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 4.

Sr. Regina Gleeson

Thurles, Tipperary

Sr. Regina Gleeson, Presentation Convent, Thurles. November 1st, 2020, predeceased by her sister, Sr. Gabriel Mary MSHR, her brothers, Fr. Louis and Michael, deeply regretted by her Presentation Community and Congregation, her sister-in-law, Peggy, nieces, Norma and Mary, grandnephew, Brian Michael, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Funeral strictly private in accordance with HSE Guidelines.

Pat (P.J.) Fitzgibbon

Eltham, London and formerly Friar Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Nora, sisters Ann (Ryan Yank), Margaret and Joan, nephew Joe. Will be sadly missed by his sister Imelda, brother Jerry, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, brother in law Liam, extended family, very special friends Tommy and Geraldine Kane.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Hilda English (née Prosser)

Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel, Tipperary

Hilda English (nee Prosser), Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 1st November 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. (Predeceased by her husband William). Very deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Seamus, daughter Tina (Condon), grandchildren Pamela, Derek, Pamela, Leona, Lisa, Shane and Jason, great-grandchildren Sean, Crystal, Logan and Charlie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Rita, relatives and friends.

May Hilda Rest in Peace

Hilda’s funeral will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass 12 noon. Funeral Cortégé will leave St Mary’s Church for the New Cemetery Grange for burial via her house in Mountain View, Marlfield.

Due to Government restriction numbers are limited to 25 people in the Church.

David Dee

Barronstown Cross, Limerick Junction, Tipperary

Dee, Barronstown Cross, Limerick Junction, Tipperary, October 31st 2020, David. Sadly missed by his brother Joseph, nephew David, niece Mary (Woods), relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Due to current government restrictions, Family Mass for David will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead on Wednesday, 4th November 2020, at 11.30am and burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Michael DALY

Ballyroan, Dublin / Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Daly, Michael (Ballyroan, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Carrick-on Suir, Tipperary and De La Salle College, Churchtown) - October 31st in the care of the wonderful staff of St. St.James's Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, sons Denis and Kieran, (pre-deceased by his daughter Eleanor), sister Noreen, brother Frank, sister-in-law Irene, daughters in law Cuchi and Annette, grandchildren Lorcan, Clíodhna, James and Aoife, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Due to government guidelines a private family Funeral will take place. For those of you who would have like to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday at this link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham.