Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 4

Esther Quigley (née Daniels)

Heywood Close & formerly Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Esther Quigley (nee Daniels), Heywood Close and formerly Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Esther passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Monday evening. Predeceased by her husband Tony, she will be sadly missed by her sons Anthony and Noel, daughter Donna, brothers Philip and Chris, sister Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1 o’clock. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

Anne (Nan) O'Brien

36 Fr Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, Tipperary

Anne (Nan) O' Brien (36 Fr Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, Co.Tipperary) November 2nd 2020. Deeply regretted by her brother Christy, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11 o' clock in St Mary's Church, Clogheen, with burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

Noel Kiely

Church Street, Templemore, Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his sister Madge, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in Drom Old Cemetery. Noel’s Requiem Mass may be viewed live on

EJGrey.com

Larry (Lar) Kennedy

Castlesheela, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Tipperary

Larry (Lar) Kennedy, Castlesheela, Ballycommon, Nenagh, November 3rd 2020, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his brother Donal, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Rosemary, Gerard and Ailish. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Martha, his adored granddaughters Meadbh, Caoimhe and Aoibhínn, brother Tommy, sister Mary (Hannon), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, Cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and good friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Larry will take place on Thursday 5th in St. Mary's Church, Carrig (Ballycommon) at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Dromineer Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Nessa Keane (née Stapleton)

Love Lane, Charleville, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Martha's Nursing Home Charleville. Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of John and Sinead [Forde]. Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Brien, David and Donal, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2pm in Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery. In keeping with H.S.E. guidelines Nessa's funeral will be for family and friends. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences. Live streaming on Charleville Holy Cross Parish.

John Patrick Daly

Rathmore, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Predeceased by his beloved parents, Billy and Mai, and his brother Peter. He leaves to mourn his wife Jeanne, sons Patrick and Sean, as well as eleven surviving brothers and sisters, his loving aunt Frances, in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends both in Ireland, America and in the UK.

John was a proud son of Erin and equally proud to be a highly decorated United States Army Vietnam Veteran combat soldier. War leaves scars that never heal and we pray that his soul is at peace.

Amen

Private removal from Sullivan‘s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, arriving at 10.45am for family funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Nenagh Road Cemetery. Mass will be streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or on https://www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines. John’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Michael Oliver Conway

Pine Grove, Ennis, Clare / Nenagh, Tipperary

Michael Oliver Conway - Pine Grove, Ennis, Co.Clare & formerly of Newtown, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully Nov. 3rd at home surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen, son Brendan, daughter Rita.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Joan, sons Paul, Oliver & Raymond, sons-in-law Pat & Howard, daughters-in-law Marianne & Cecilia, grandchildren, brother Bill, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday in St. Joseph's Church at 12 noon with with Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.