Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 8

Conor Séamus Moroney

Caherclough, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Conor Séamus Moroney, Caherclough, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Conor passed away on Thursday evening at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his niece baby Fíadh, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Séamus and Noreen, sisters Lisa, Róisín and Ciara, nephews Dean and Seán Óg, brother-in-law Seán, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Larry Looby

Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary

Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughters Mags, Aileen, Mary and Bríd, sons Richard, Bernard and Lorcan, grandchildren, brothers, sister, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm until 8pm. Due to government guidelines a private family Mass will take place at the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Inch, on Monday at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Larry's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on premieravproductions.com/inch

Timothy (Tim, Timmie) Slevin

Mohill, Leitrim / Lorrha, Tipperary

Timothy (Tim,Timmie) Slevin, Mohill, Co Leitrim and Lorrha, Co Tipperary, Saturday, November 7th , suddenly, but peacefully, aged 91. Back in the arms of his beloved Tina (died 27 June 20). Much loved and deeply missed by son Michael, daughter Fiona, daughter-in-law Fiona, grand-children Seán, Niamh and Jennifer, sister Chrissie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, godchildren, nieces, nephews and large extended family; also by his old ESB colleagues, hurling teammates and many valued friends and neighbours.

Following current guidelines, house will sadly be private and private funeral and burial will be held at 12 noon on Monday, 9th November, at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tim & Tina’s life will take place at a later date. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

TERESA MCDERMOTT (née Kenny)

Gweeneeny, Whitegate, Clare / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Teresa, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Naoise. Deeply regretted by her daughters Fiona and Veronica, sons John and Paul, sister Clare, daughters-in-law Alice and Christina, sons-in-law Aidan and David, grandchildren Ciara, Ailbhe, Áine, Conor, David, Katie, Ronan, Ian, Susan, Cian, Lana, Zara, Jake and Shay, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 9th, at 11.30 a.m. in St. Flannan's Church, Whitegate with burial afterwards in Clonrush Cemetery. Due to government guidelines and Covid 19 restrictions Teresa's funeral Mass will be private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Séan Fogarty

Upper Ballyviniter, Mallow, Cork / Thurles, Tipperary

Séan Fogarty,

Upper Ballyviniter, Mallow and Late of Ballycahill, Thurles.

Sean passed away, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Margaret (nee Harding) daughter Anne and son Michael.

Loving grandfather to Emma and Natalya, son-in-law Simon, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Séan's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/mallow in St. Mary's Church, Mallow on Monday at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E. guidelines, Sean's Funeral Mass will be private.

The family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Tom CROKE

Regaile, Thurles, Tipperary

Croke, Regaile, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, November 7th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Tom, deeply regretted by his loving wife Lizzie, sons Tommy and Christy, brother Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 funeral takes place privately. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

JOAN HODGINS (née WIGGINS)

Riverston, Nenagh, Tipperary

Beloved wife of Reggie. Peacefully, with the kind staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Aged 91 years. Special thanks to Joan's carer Mary Delaney. Sadly missed by her brother John, sister in law Susan, nephew David, extended family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for Joan's family & friends (max 25 people) will take place tomorrow, Monday 9th, at 2pm in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh, followed by cremation. No letters please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Irish guide dogs for the blind.

"I heard the voice of Jesus say, Come unto me and I will give you rest "

Anthony (Tony) Collins

Barnacleagh, Arklow, Wicklow / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Norah, adored father of Suzanne, Neil, Tony & Elaine & much loved brother of Teresa, Siobhán, Eithne, Bernadette & the late Diarmuid & Conor. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Ella, Conor, Abby, Dilly, Tim, Scarlett, Harry & little Angel Jack, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later