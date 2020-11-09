Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, November 9, 2020

The late Francis Bailey

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Bailey late of Ballinleenty, Tipperary, November 6th, 2020. Francis (Frank) late of Bailey Plant Hire. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lillian, brothers, sisters, aunt Bridie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Due to current government restrictions, family funeral Mass for Francis will take place in The Church of the Assumption, Lattin, on Wednesday November 11th, 2020 at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Anthony Collins

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Collins late of Barnacleagh, Arklow, Wicklow / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Norah, adored father of Suzanne, Neil, Tony & Elaine & much loved brother of Teresa, Siobhán, Eithne, Bernadette & the late Diarmuid & Conor. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Ella, Conor, Abby, Dilly, Tim, Scarlett, Harry & little Angel Jack, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. In accordance with government guidelines, Tony’s funeral will be celebrated privately. He will repose at his residence on Tuesday where family & close friends are welcome to visit between 2pm & 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. David’s Church, Johnstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Those who cannot attend are welcome to join via live-stream by following the link below. Burial afterwards in Ballyfad Cemetery. Messages of condolence & support may be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. http://www.Facebook.com/eastcoastvideo

The late Joan Hodgins

The death has occurred of Joan Hodgins (née Wiggins) late of Riverston, Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Reggie. Peacefully, with the kind staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Aged 91 years. Special thanks to Joan's carer Mary Delaney. Sadly missed by her brother John, sister in law Susan, nephew David, extended family and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for Joan's family & friends (max 25 people) will take place tomorrow, Monday 9th, at 2pm in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh, followed by cremation. No letters please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Irish guide dogs for the blind. "I heard the voice of Jesus say, Come unto me and I will give you rest "

The late Mary McGuigan

The death has occurred of Mary McGuigan (née Stokes) late of Ard Mhuire, Thurles, Tipperary. In her 92nd year. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Denis (Sonny) and son Sean. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Marianne and Geraldine, sons Noel and Denis, grandchildren Shane, Vanessa and Sean, son in law Michael daughter in law Carol, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking; Mary's funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday, 11th November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late William O'Brien

The death has occurred of William (Billy) O'Brien late of Woodpark, Portumna, Galway / Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary. Billy passed peacefully from this life on 7th November 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents William and Elizabeth and brother Denis. Beloved husband of Pauline, Billy will be deeply missed by his sons Gerry, Brendan and Kenneth, his daughters in law Lynda, Orla and Lisa, his grandchildren George, Hannah, Louise, Jack, Abbie, Leah, Callum, Aoife, Ciaran and Shauna, his great grand children, his sister Margaret (Whittle, Tramore), brothers in law Ollie and Thomas, sisters in law Mary, Geraldine and Bridget, nieces, nephews, nieces in law, nephews in law, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace. In keeping with HSE, NPHET and public health guidelines, a private Mass will be celebrated, with his family for the repose of Billy's soul, on Wednesday, 11th November, at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Portumna. As attendance at Mass is limited it can be viewed online by clicking HERE Private burial will take place, afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Portumna. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

Billy's funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday morning at 10:35am, making its way to St. Brigid's Church. Family, friends and neighbours are invited, if they wish, to line the route as a mark of respect and support to the family at this sad time. Please respect social distance for each other in keeping with public health guidelines. An online condolence book has been opened for Billy at the bottom of this notice on RIP.ie for family and friends to leave condolences and messages of support for the family.

The late Ronan O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Ronan O'Dwyer late of Ballymurreen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Very sadly missed by his parents Mandy and Brendan, brothers Ben, Adam and Dayle, sister Isabell, grandparents, Frances, Mary and Benny, his girlfriend Tara, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. In accordance with H.S.E. guidelines, Ronan's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://moycarkeyborris.ie/live-feed/ at St. Kevin’s Church Littleton on Wednesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballymurreen Cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message on the condolence link on RIP.ie. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions parking will be available at O’Dwyer’s Transport. Donations if desired to Adolescent Mental Health Services.