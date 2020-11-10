Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The late Teresa O'Dea

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Dea (née Duggan) late of Main Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. In the tender care of Caherass Nursing Home, Croom, Co. Limerick. Teresa, pre-deceased by her husband Nicholas (Niko), sadly missed by her loving family, Marian, Anne, Patricia, Pauline, Noel & Helen, sons & daughter-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace. Due to current restrictions a private Mass for family will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town, at 12 noon on Wednesday (Nov. 11th), which can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish. , followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Mabel Farrell

The death has occurred of Mabel Farrell (née Cramp) late of 1 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 8 November 2020. Wife of the late Paddy and loving mother to Mary, John, Bernadette, Raymond and Aidan, sister Ena son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday, 10 November 2020, at 10.30am followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel. Mabel's Funeral can be viewed live on St Nicholas' and St Patrick's Facebook page. Due to HSE guidelines, Mabel's funeral will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Carmel Gleeson

The death has occurred of Carmel Gleeson (née Fitzgerald) late of Ballincur, Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband P.J, daughter Tracey, sister Breda and brothers Michael & Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Kevin, Kieran and Jason. Sisters Martina & Teresa, grandchildren Megan, Melissa, Graham, P.J, Jake, Alex, Eric, Ciara, Emily and Paul, great-grandchildren, Kevin's partner Lucia, God-daughter Caroline, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. The family would like to thank Milford Hospice Limerick and The Irish Cancer Society for all their help and support. May Carmel Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday at 11 o'clock in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines followed by burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Sr Josie Maher

The death has occurred of Sr. Josie Maher late of Clontaffe, Killea, Templemore, Tipperary and Swansea, Wales. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr. Maura (Swansea), brother Michael,(London), sister-in-law Blanche, Community Sisters, (Swansea), nieces, nephew, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass will take place in the Convent Chapel, Swansea on Thursday at 2 pm. A Mass will be celebrated for Sr. Josie in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Sunday at 12 noon and can be viewed on www.templemoreparish.ie.