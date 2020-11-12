Tipperary deaths - Thursday, November 12, 2020

The late Eleanor O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Eleanor O'Reilly (née Halpin) late of Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary and William Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 11th November 2020, peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Tom, mother Mary and brother Anthony. Deeply regretted by her husband PJ, children Stephen, Kevin, Derek, Roisin and Brian, grandchildren Louise, Tadgh, Jack and Alfie, greatgrandchildren Maisie and Lacey, brothers Michael, Tommy and Gerry, sisters Candy and Stephanie, uncles, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Eleanor Rest in Peace

Eleanor’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church, Clonmel, at 11.15am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited to 25 people in the church. Funeral Service can be viewed online on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

The late Patrick Shanahan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Shanahan late of Bradford Rd, Seven Kings, Ilford, Essex & formerly of Banquet Hill, Kilcommon, Thurles, Tipperary. (Peacefully) at home in the tender loving care of his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Jim & Sonny (O'Connell), sisters Breda (Ryan) & Ann (Harrington). Forever loved by his wife and best friend Nora, his adoring children, daughters Irene, Breda, Patricia, Noreen, Jacqueline and Marina, sons Patrick and Denis, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sisters Mary (Corbett), Kathleen (Gormley), Teresa (Rohan), Christina (O’Meara), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Paddy's Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday 17th November at 10am at Saint Cedd Goodmayes. The funeral can be viewed on www.saintcedd.co.uk Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.