Tipperary deaths - Friday, November 13, 2020

The late Gary Briars

The death has occurred of Gary Briars late of Elmtree, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary & formerly of Kilburn, London) November 12th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Limerick University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia (Forde), daughter Kelly, sons Darren & Paul, son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Christina, Darren’s partner Natasha, grandchildren Kai, India, Donal, Charlie & Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service take place this Sunday at 12 noon in Shannon Crematorium. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Tommy Butler

The death has occurred of Tommy Butler late of Ballypatrick, Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his son Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Seamus, Kevin, Micheál and David, grandchildren Lauren, Tom, Abbie, Freya and Isabelle, daughters-in-law Claire, Sinéad and Noirín, brothers Seamus, Paudie and Martin, sisters Catriona and Nollaig, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace

Due to government & HSE guidelines a private Family Mass will take place on Saturday in The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Monroe at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff. For those who would like to attend but cannot please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie. Tommy's Mass will be live streamed on DromInch.com

The late Brian Cronin

The death has occurred of Brian Cronin late of Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Geoffrey Barron Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Brian passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mai and beloved father of Traci (Burke) and Linda (Harney), he will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren Jack, Abi, Finn and Holly, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Mark and David, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late William Dwyer

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Dwyer late of 55 Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Cork University Hospital.Predeceased by his parents Bill and Biddy, brother Jack. Will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Niamh, Aisling and Grainne, beloved grandchildren Rhys and Eden, daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Peter, brothers Conor, Jim, Pat, Eugene, Matt, Peter and Kevin, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, Thurles Golf Club and Thurles Rugby Club members, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace. Following government guideline on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking; Bill's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Saturday 14th November at 10am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles at 10.30am. Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie . Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Suir Haven Thurles.

The late JJ Kelly

The death has occurred of JJ Kelly late of McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, Tipperary,12th of November 2020. Deeply regretted by his family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass on Saturday, the 14th of November, in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 pm which can be viewed on www.Templemoreparish.ie. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.