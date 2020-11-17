Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The late Thomas Corbett

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Corbett late of Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Fr. Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, late of An Garda Siochana) 16th November 2020; Beloved husband to Cora and loving and devoted dad to Thomas, Josephine, Liam, Christina, Niall, Maredil, Stephen and Noel. Brother to Ena and recently deceased sister Alice; Tom will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Ola and Emma, son-in-law David, grandchildren Kuba, Joshua, Charlie, Jade, Callum, Zoe, Ella, Freya, Sean and baby Loughlin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours, especially all Tom’s fellow band members in An Garda Siochana, St. James Band and St. Mary’s Maynooth Brass Band. May Thomas Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences on RIP.ie. Thomas’ Service may be viewed on Thursday, the 19th November, at 10am by visiting; http://www.palmerstownparish.com/node/238# Thomas will make his final journey past the family home after the Funeral Mass.

The late John Gaffney

The death has occurred of John Gaffney late of Carrigeenlea, Tramore, Waterford and formerly of Roscrea, Dublin and Hong Kong. Suddenly on 15/11/2020 at University Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Noel and Sean, grandsons James and Alex, daughters-in-law Lorna and Katie, sisters, Thérese and Anne, sisters-in-law, Ethna, Anne and Ursula, brothers-in-law David, Lee and Ed, nieces and nephews. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, the 18th of November. Requiem Mass on Thursday, the 19th of November, at 11am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by interment immediately afterwards. In accordance with current Government and H.S.E. guidelines, John’s Reposal, Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately. Family flowers only please. The family appreciate your support, respect and sympathy at this time. If you wish to leave a condolence message we suggest you use the online condolence page on RIP.ieFor those who wish to participate remotely at John's requiem Mass please follow the link below https://www.tramoreparish.ie/live-stream/

The late Joseph Slattery

The death has occurred of Joseph Slattery late of Cloneyharp, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary and Skipton, North Yorkshire, England. November 11th 2020, unexpectedly in Skipton. Joseph (in his 30th year). Deeply regretted by his father Joe, mother Michaela, step-parents Tatiana and David, sisters Rebecca, Irenea, Yulia and Elena, brothers Finlay, Lachlan, William and Samuel, grandmother Joan, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace. Funeral takes place on Friday in Skipton Crematorium at 10am and can be viewed on www.obitus.com, username Gufu8927, password 601393. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late John Andrews

The death has occurred of John Andrews late of Auburn Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cork and formerly Ebbw Vale, Wales and Carrigaline, Cork. John passed away peacefully in the arms of his heartbroken wife Anne at home on Sunday evening. He will be hugely missed by his daughter Corinne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, mother-in-law Kay, sister-in-law Catherine and her family, aunts Jackie and Peggy, nieces, nephews, extended family and his large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. A private cremation will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The late Joan Burke

The death has occurred of Joan Burke late of Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Tipperary. Joan passed away after a short illness at South Tipperary General Hospital on Monday. Predeceased by her sister Rita (McCarthy), she will be sadly missed by her brother Anthony, sisters Pauline (Maguire) and Avril (Lawlor), brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 10.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Johnny Hayes

The death has occurred of Johnny Hayes late of The Village, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. In the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Jim, brothers Noel and Martin, sister-in-law Helen. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Biddy (Clowrey), Mary (Durcan) and Kay (O'Gorman), brothers Dinny and Mattie, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Eddie, Joe and Paddy, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines on social gatherings; Johnny's Funeral cortége will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Thursday, 19th November, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Marie Hughes

The death has occurred of Marie Hughes (née O'Flaherty) late of Youghalarra, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin & Dunboyne, Co. Meath. Predeceased by her sister Jean. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, son Anthony, sisters Kathleen, Geraldine & brother Liam, daughter-in-law Shelley, grandchildren Stuart & Éabha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Rest in Peace.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in line with government restrictions on Wednesday at 12 noon in Youghalarra Church followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Camilla’s Rehab Centre C/O Keller’s Funeral Directors, Nenagh. For those who would like to attend but cannot please leave a message of condolence on the book on RIP.ie. Click on the link below to give a live stream of the ceremony. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCelM3NXIR74bx_Y9IEyvMyg

The late Anthony Hyland

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Hyland late of Burgess Hill, Ballylooby, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Ballybacon, Ardfinnan. At South Tipperary General Hospital, Anthony (Tony), deeply regretted by his step-brothers Peter and John Casey, step-sister Mary Bridget Carroll (nee Casey), step-brother in-law John Carroll and step-sisters in-law Kathleen and Joan Casey, step-nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health Tony's Funeral will be for family and friends only up to 25 people in the Church. Tony's Funeral will arrive on Wednesday to St Mary's Church, Ballybacon for Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult and sad time. No flowers please, if desired donations to South Tipperary Hospice. Please use the "condolence " section on RIP.ie to leave a personal message. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab 'BALLYBACON'

The late Nora Madigan

The death has occurred of Nora Madigan (née Houlihan) late of Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. A former Nurse in St Luke’s Hospital, Clonmel, Nora passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Seán and sister Patricia (Ryan), she will be sadly missed by her daughter Sinéad, son Shane, grandchildren Katie, Seán, Lucy and Gracie, great-granddaughter Lily, daughter-in-law Alison, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.