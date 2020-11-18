Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The late Con (Cornelius) Rohan (Roughan)

The death has occurred of Con (Cornelius) Rohan (Roughan) late of Barnagore, Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary, November 12th 2020, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his daughter Siobhán, brothers Denis, James and Jackie, sisters Maureen and Angela, beloved husband of Joan and loving father of Paul, Peter and Alan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Josie, daughters-in-law Liz, Sally and Lorraine, Siobhán's partner Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Con will take place on Friday, November 20th, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1 o'clock followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend, can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service, www.nenaghparish.ie If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

The late Thomas Corbett

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Corbett late of Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Fr. Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, late of An Garda Siochana, 16th November 2020. Beloved husband to Cora and loving and devoted dad to Thomas, Josephine, Liam, Christina, Niall, Maredil, Stephen and Noel. Brother to Ena and recently deceased sister Alice; Tom will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Ola and Emma, son-in-law David, grandchildren Kuba, Joshua, Charlie, Jade, Callum, Zoe, Ella, Freya, Sean and baby Loughlin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. especially all Tom’s fellow band members in An Garda Siochana, St. James Band and St. Mary’s Maynooth Brass Band. May Thomas Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences on RIP.ie. Thomas’ Service may be viewed on Thursday, the 19th November, at 10am by visiting; http://www.palmerstownparish.com/node/238# Thomas will make his final journey past the family home after the Funeral Mass.

The late John Gaffney

The death has occurred of John Gaffney late of Carrigeenlea, Tramore, Waterford and formerly of Roscrea, Dublin and Hong Kong. Suddenly on 15/11/2020 at University Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Noel and Sean, grandsons James and Alex, daughters-in-law Lorna and Katie, sisters, Thérese and Anne, sisters-in-law, Ethna, Anne and Ursula, brothers-in-law David, Lee and Ed, nieces and nephews.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, the 18th of November. Requiem Mass on Thursday, the 19th of November, at 11am in the Holy Cross Church, Tramore followed by interment immediately afterwards. In accordance with current Government and H.S.E. guidelines, John’s Reposal, Funeral Mass and burial will take place privately. Family flowers only please. The family appreciate your support, respect and sympathy at this time. If you wish to leave a condolence message we suggest you use the online condolence page on RIP.ie. For those who wish to participate remotely at John's requiem Mass please follow the link below https://www.tramoreparish.ie/live-stream/

The late Joseph Slattery

The death has occurred of Joseph Slattery late of Cloneyharp, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary and Skipton, North Yorkshire, England. November 11th 2020, unexpectedly in Skipton. Joseph (in his 30th year). Deeply regretted by his father Joe, mother Michaela, step-parents Tatiana and David, sisters Rebecca, Irenea, Yulia and Elena, brothers Finlay, Lachlan, William and Samuel, grandmother Joan, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Funeral takes place on Friday in Skipton Crematorium at 10am and can be viewed on www.obitus.com, username Gufu8927, password 601393. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie.