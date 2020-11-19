Tipperary deaths - Thursday, November 19, 2020

The late Billy Curran

The death has occurred of Billy Curran late of Clonmel, Tipperary and Albany, New York. Billy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 18th November 2020, at St Peter’s Hospital, Albany. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Beate, sons Kevin, Aaron and Daryl, sisters Marie (Maher) and Helen (Jenkins), grandchildren, daughter-in-law, uncle Davey (Curran), aunt Eileen (Curran), nephews, niece, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral to take place in Albany, New York.

The late Michael Jones

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Jones late of Bishopstown, Cork and late of Latteragh, Nenagh. On November 17th, 2020, peacefully, in the extraordinary care of the team at Haven Bay Care Centre, Kinsale. MICHAEL (MICK) (late of Texaco Ireland & Bishopstown Hurling & Football Club) dearly beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Leo), much loved dad of Leo, Fidelma (Barry), Stephanie (Manning) & Michelle (Cuthbert), dear brother of Bernard and the late Graham, John, Liz, Pat (Delaney) and Ann (Hassett) and loving father-in-law of Niamh, Edward, Brian and the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Colin, Ian, Stephen, Allan, Shannon, David, Lauren, Aoife and Eoin, extended family, neighbours and friends. Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed onhttp://www.mycondolences.ie/At 1.00pm on Friday, 20th November 2020. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Michael’s family on the condolence section on RIP.ie or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie “May he rest in peace”