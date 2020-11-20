Tipperary deaths - Friday, November 20, 2020

The late Patrick Corcoran, Laois / Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Corcoran, Gortnaclea House, Laois. Formerly of Aughnagomaun, Horse and Jockey, Co. Tipperary. He died peacefully at the Midlands Hospital Portlaoise, husband of the late Maria (Moira). Predeceased by his daughter Frances. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Susan and Marie, son Pat, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12.00 noon in St. Canice's Church Clough, followed by burial in Aghaboe cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

The late Alice Fitzpatrick (née Keane), Carrick-on-Suir

The death has occurred of Alice Fitzpatrick (nee Keane). Late of Seskin, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford. Died November 18, 2020, wife of the late Jim and beloved mother of Denise, Hanora, Sandra, Edel, Selena, Ray, Richard and Mikey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg on Saturday, November 21, at 11am Followed by Burial in the Friary Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family. Alice's funeral can be viewed live on this link: https://youtu.be/mUajuNkRq8Y

May she rest in peace.

The late Paddy Heffernan, Rossmore

The death has occurred of Paddy Heffernan, Glenough, Rossmore, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 19, 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Paddy. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Nora (nee Hickey) and his brother Richard. Sadly missed by Walter, cousins, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence Friday from 2 o’clock until 5 o’clock. Arriving in the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/rossmore-parish-live-stream/

Due to National Guidelines regarding Covid-19 attendance in the Church will be limited to 25 people.

May he rest in peace.

The late Jack Murphy, Twickenham & Ballyvistea, Emly

The death has occurred of Jack Murphy, Twickenham, London and formerly of Ballyvistea, Emly, Tipperary, on November 13, 2020. Jack passed away peacefully at his home in London. He is predeceased by his brothers Tom & Mick, sisters Josie Mai & Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Joanne, brother Willie, son in law Adam, grandsons Harry & Tom, brother in law John O'Keeffe, sister in law Mai Murphy, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

Funeral will take place in London and his ashes will be interred in Emly at a later date.

May he rest in peace.

The late Mary O'Grady (née O'Mahoney), Ballinard

The death has occurred of Mary O’Grady (nee O’Mahoney), Ballinard Cross, Tipperary, November 19, 2020, peacefully, at her home after a short illness, in the presence of her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Mary and Mairead, sons Liam, Pat and Donnacha, daughter in law Louise, grandchildren Fionn, Robert, Lillyann and Ruby, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Lattin, on Saturday, November 21, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Shronell Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private, please.

May she rest in peace.