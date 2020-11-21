Tipperary deaths - Saturday, November 21, 2020

The late John Farrell

The death has occurred of John Farwell late of Carrigaline, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary and the UK. On November 20th 2020 peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. John (late Abbey Machinery), dearly loved husband of Ursula (nee Callanan). Will be greatly missed by his loving wife, sisters Ruth (Short) and Gill (Spratley), nieces Caroline, Julie and Catherine, nephew Paul, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother-in-law David, relatives and his many friends in Ireland and the UK. To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of John's family the funeral will take place privately. Condolences may be added at RIP.ie and at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie Thank you for your understanding and co-operation. Requiescat In Pace

The late Nancy O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Nancy O'Dwyer (née Woodlock) late of Leigh, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Bohernanave, Thurles. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility. Predeceased by her daughter Rita. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, daughters Joan, Ann and Sinead, sons Michael, John and Kieran, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Bernie, brothers Tommy and Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May She Rest In Peace. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 22nd November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Please adhere to Government guidelines on social gatherings.

The late Maria Power

The death has occurred of Maria Power (née Ryan) late of Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Maria passed away on 19th November 2020, unexpectedly but peacefully in Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her heartbroken family. Beloved wife of Bill, cherished mother of Anne Marie, William, Richard, Fiona, Roisín and Kevin. She quite simply was the best mum in the world! Adored nanny of Archie, Luella, Jacob, Luke, May, Florence and Errol. Beloved sister to Anne and her brothers Michael & PJ (predeceased). Deeply loved by her sons and daughters-in-law. She will be sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Maria’s Mass may be viewed on the following link on Monday, 23rd November, at 10am https://www.beaumontparish.ie/temporary-webcam-and-phone-service/

The late Mary Quinlan

The death has occurred of Mary Quinlan late of Wellesley Court, Clancy Strand, Limerick City, Limerick and formerly of Knockeravoola, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy, sister Margaret, sister-in-law Delia and brother-in-law Tom, nephews Mike, JJ, Paul and Tom grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. In keeping with government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service has taken place and can be viewed on the link https://player.twitch.tv/?parent=www.starsystems.ie&video=809418753. If you wish you may leave a personal message of condolence in the section on RIP.ie.