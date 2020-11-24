Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 24

James Stapleton

Ballyluskey, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

The death has occurred of James Stapleton, Ballyluskey, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, formerly Ballypatrick, Bouladuff, Thurles, November 23rd 2020, predeceased by his beloved wife Sheila, his parents John and Elizabeth sisters Bridie O’Rourke, Mary Stapleton, brothers Philip, Noel and John. James is sadly missed by his sisters Rita Mallon & Teresa Mahon, brothers Michael & Matt, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jack Ryan

Church Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ryan, Church Street, Tipperary Town, November 21st, 2020, in the tender care of the matron and staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Jack, husband of the late Madge. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Rachel, sons Myles and Tadgh, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, a family Mass for Jack will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Wednesday, Nov. 25th, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. John's Graveyard, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish.

Peter Redmond

Toureen, Cahir, Tipperary / Rosslare, Wexford

Peter (late of Rosslare and Dublin) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sister in law Anita, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and good friends.

Peter's funeral cortège will leave Costigan's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler, for Mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Due to current guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to a limit of 25 family and close friends. Peter's funeral Mass will be live streamed and the link will be available here shortly. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy please use the condolence link below. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Ann Butler

95 Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Ann Butler, 95 Childers Park, Thurles and Mount George, Borrisoleigh. Peacefully, in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her sisters, Ellen, Mary and Catherine, her brothers Patrick and Matt, nephews, nieces, brother in law Des, sister in law Larisa, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with government guidelines for Covid 19, a family Mass for Ann will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, on Wednesday, November 25th at 11am, followed by burial in St. Brigid's cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The Mass can be viewed on: https://www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh



