Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 25

James O'Reilly

26 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Frances, brother Michael and sister Theresa.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Martha, Mary and Sharon, brothers Eugene, Declan and John, partner Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines James' Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only (25 People). Private removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday morning (approx 11.30am - travelling down Green St., Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

James' Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Paddy Maher

St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / New Inn, Tipperary

Maher, St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town and late of Knockgraffon, New Inn, Co. Tipperary, November 23rd, 2020, Paddy, husband of the late Alice. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Paddy and Paul, daughters Fiona, Magella and Sylvia, grandchildren, brothers Noel and Michael, sisters Kay and Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19, a family Mass for Paddy will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Thursday, Nov. 26th, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish.

Bridget MAHER (née Lawrence)

Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary

Maher, (nee Lawrence), Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 24th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Bridget, (in her 90th year), beloved wife of the late Philly and mother of the late Francis. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Catherine, sons Billy, Philip, Tom and Ailbe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Monica, nephews, nieces, in-laws Mary and Anna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 strictly family only Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 11am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/bridget-maher/ followed by Burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.

Dick (Richard) Culbert

Main Street, Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary

Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Ina. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Jean (Patterson), Sandra (Roe), Valerie (Young), Richard, Nigel and Suzanne (Smyth), his sisters Violet, Ethel and Eva, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, his dear friend Carmel, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal from his residence this Thursday at 1:30pm to Templeharry Church. Service at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus"

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral is restricted to 25 people.

Tommy [Tom] Burke

Courthill, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the care of Milford Hospice, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Thomas, missed by his loving wife Nora, much loved dad of Ann, Pamela and Elizabeth, his adored grandchildren Dylan, Nicole,Lily, Ethan and Mason and much anticipated great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, nieces,nephews extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Friday 27th at 11am in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, followed by private family burial. Tommy's family wish to thank you for your cooperation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Mass will be streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or on https://www.kilaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

Sr. Mary Bernadette O'Mahony

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary / The Rower, Kilkenny

And formerly of Coolrainey, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Predeceased by her parents Anastasia and John, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by her sister Anne Hoffman (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her religious community Srs of St. Marie Madeleine Postel.

Due to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for Sr. Mary Bernadette will take place in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home Chapel, Roscrea (max 25 people) at 2pm on Friday, 27th November. Burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

Please observe social guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and hand shaking in the Chapel and cemetery.

Pa O'Dwyer

Moyne Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Phil, sons J.J., Willie and Páraig, adored grandchildren James, Emily, Layla, Eimear and Danny, daughter-in-law Majella, brothers Dickie and John, sister Brídeen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines; Pa's funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday, 28th November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.